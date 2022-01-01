Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chopped salad in Portland

Go
Portland restaurants
Toast

Portland restaurants that serve chopped salad

Main pic

 

Harlow

505 NW 23rd Ave, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Harlow Chopped Salad$12.50
Little Gem lettuces with chickpeas, cucumbers, Mama Lil’s peppers & GF bagel chips tossed in a vegan green goddess dressing
More about Harlow
Consumer pic

 

Harlow SE Hawthorne

3632 SE Hawthorne Blvd, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Harlow Chopped Salad$12.50
Little Gem lettuces with chickpeas, cucumbers, Mama Lil’s peppers & GF bagel chips tossed in a vegan green goddess dressing
More about Harlow SE Hawthorne
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Matador

2424 E Burnside, Portland

Avg 4.2 (1680 reviews)
Takeout
Chile-Shrimp Chop Salad$16.50
Inspired by an Asian style chopped salad, this entrée salad includes 6oz of our chile sautéed shrimp and eats as a full meal.
More about The Matador
Item pic

 

Laurelhurst Market

3155 E Burnside St, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Butcher Chop Salad$12.50
Arugula, Iceberg, Sliced Smoked Turkey, Salami, Provolone, Red Onion, Giardiniera, Toasted Sunflower Seeds & Creamy Vinaigrette
More about Laurelhurst Market
Item pic

 

Reverend's BBQ

7712 SE 13th Ave, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
BBQ Chop Salad$16.95
Brisket Burnt Ends, Aged White Cheddar, Chow-Chow, Romaine, House Ranch Dressing.
Available Vegetarian, Sub Tempeh
More about Reverend's BBQ
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Matador

1438 NW 23rd Ave, Portland

Avg 4.3 (2045 reviews)
Takeout
Chile-Shrimp Chop Salad$16.50
Inspired by an Asian style chopped salad, this entrée salad includes 6oz of our chile sautéed shrimp and eats as a full meal.
More about The Matador

