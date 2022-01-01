Chopped salad in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve chopped salad
Harlow
505 NW 23rd Ave, Portland
|Harlow Chopped Salad
|$12.50
Little Gem lettuces with chickpeas, cucumbers, Mama Lil’s peppers & GF bagel chips tossed in a vegan green goddess dressing
Harlow SE Hawthorne
3632 SE Hawthorne Blvd, Portland
|Harlow Chopped Salad
|$12.50
Little Gem lettuces with chickpeas, cucumbers, Mama Lil’s peppers & GF bagel chips tossed in a vegan green goddess dressing
The Matador
2424 E Burnside, Portland
|Chile-Shrimp Chop Salad
|$16.50
Inspired by an Asian style chopped salad, this entrée salad includes 6oz of our chile sautéed shrimp and eats as a full meal.
Laurelhurst Market
3155 E Burnside St, Portland
|Butcher Chop Salad
|$12.50
Arugula, Iceberg, Sliced Smoked Turkey, Salami, Provolone, Red Onion, Giardiniera, Toasted Sunflower Seeds & Creamy Vinaigrette
Reverend's BBQ
7712 SE 13th Ave, Portland
|BBQ Chop Salad
|$16.95
Brisket Burnt Ends, Aged White Cheddar, Chow-Chow, Romaine, House Ranch Dressing.
Available Vegetarian, Sub Tempeh