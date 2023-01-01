Cinnamon rolls in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls
Oak Street Cafe- Portland Coffee Roasters
815 SE Oak St, Portland
|Cinnamon Roll w/cream cheese frosting
|$3.05
Delicious cinnamon roll with cream cheese frosting. Even better served warm!
|Cinnamon Roll
|$3.00
Classic cinnamon roll with a light glaze.
PDX Cafe C-Portland Coffee Roasters- Located at the end of the C Concourse, next to Gate C17
7000 NE Airport Way End of Terminal C, Portland
|Cinnamon Roll w/ Cream Cheese Frosting
|$3.05
Marco’s Café and Espresso Bar
7910 SW 35th Ave, Portland
|Cinnamon Roll
|$4.50
Screen Door Restaurant East Side
2337 E Burnside St, Portland
|Warm Cinnamon Rolls
|$9.00
two, filled w/ cream cheese, homemade from the Screen Door bakery (VEG)