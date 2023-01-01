Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cinnamon rolls in Portland

Portland restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls

Item pic

 

Oak Street Cafe- Portland Coffee Roasters

815 SE Oak St, Portland

Avg 4.8 (690 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cinnamon Roll w/cream cheese frosting$3.05
Delicious cinnamon roll with cream cheese frosting. Even better served warm!
Cinnamon Roll$3.00
Classic cinnamon roll with a light glaze.
More about Oak Street Cafe- Portland Coffee Roasters
Item pic

 

PDX Cafe C-Portland Coffee Roasters- Located at the end of the C Concourse, next to Gate C17

7000 NE Airport Way End of Terminal C, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cinnamon Roll w/ Cream Cheese Frosting$3.05
Delicious cinnamon roll with cream cheese frosting. Even better served warm!
More about PDX Cafe C-Portland Coffee Roasters- Located at the end of the C Concourse, next to Gate C17
Item pic

 

Marco’s Café and Espresso Bar

7910 SW 35th Ave, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cinnamon Roll$4.50
More about Marco’s Café and Espresso Bar
Item pic

 

Screen Door Restaurant East Side

2337 E Burnside St, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Warm Cinnamon Rolls$9.00
two, filled w/ cream cheese, homemade from the Screen Door bakery (VEG)
More about Screen Door Restaurant East Side
Item pic

 

Screen Door Restaurant Pearl

1131 NW Couch St, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Warm Cinnamon Rolls$9.00
two, filled w/ cream cheese, homemade from the Screen Door bakery (VEG)
More about Screen Door Restaurant Pearl

