Clam chowder in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve clam chowder
More about Laurelwood Public House and Brewery
HAMBURGERS
Laurelwood Public House and Brewery
5115 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland
|32. Oz Cold Clam Chowder
|$12.00
Chowder to go! Order Laurelwood's Famous Clam Chowder all week long to reheat at home!
(Both 32 Oz & 16 Oz sizes pictured)
More about Mike's Drive In - Milwaukie
Mike's Drive In - Milwaukie
3045 Se Harrison St, Milwaukie
|Clam Chowder (8oz) FRIDAY ONLY
|$3.95
|Clam Chowder (5oz) FRIDAY ONLY
|$1.95
More about Mike's Drive In - Tigard
Mike's Drive In - Tigard
11634 SW Pacific Highway, Tigard
|Clam Chowder (8oz) FRIDAY ONLY
|$4.10
More about Southpark Seafood
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Southpark Seafood
901 SW. Salmon St., Portland
|Make @ Home Clam Chowder
|$24.00
Kit includes Southpark chowder base, fresh clams, hand-made gnocchi, braised bacon and instructions from Chef Chris (2 bowls)
|HH Clam Chowder
|$7.00
braised bacon, gnocchi
|Clam Chowder
|$9.00
braised bacon and gnocchi