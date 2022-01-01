Clam chowder in Portland

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

HAMBURGERS

Laurelwood Public House and Brewery

5115 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland

Avg 4.5 (1496 reviews)
Takeout
32. Oz Cold Clam Chowder$12.00
Chowder to go! Order Laurelwood's Famous Clam Chowder all week long to reheat at home!
(Both 32 Oz & 16 Oz sizes pictured)
More about Laurelwood Public House and Brewery
Consumer pic

 

Mike's Drive In - Milwaukie

3045 Se Harrison St, Milwaukie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Clam Chowder (8oz) FRIDAY ONLY$3.95
Clam Chowder (5oz) FRIDAY ONLY$1.95
More about Mike's Drive In - Milwaukie
Consumer pic

 

Mike's Drive In - Tigard

11634 SW Pacific Highway, Tigard

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Clam Chowder (8oz) FRIDAY ONLY$4.10
More about Mike's Drive In - Tigard
Item pic

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Southpark Seafood

901 SW. Salmon St., Portland

Avg 4.3 (3580 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Make @ Home Clam Chowder$24.00
Kit includes Southpark chowder base, fresh clams, hand-made gnocchi, braised bacon and instructions from Chef Chris (2 bowls)
HH Clam Chowder$7.00
braised bacon, gnocchi
Clam Chowder$9.00
braised bacon and gnocchi
More about Southpark Seafood
49 Beach Hut Deli image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS

49 Beach Hut Deli

12436 SW Main St, Tigard

Avg 4.6 (497 reviews)
Takeout
Clam Chowder$5.50
New England clam chowder with potatoes and spices. Topped with fresh ground pepper and bacon crumbles. Side of toasted french roll slices. 520 Cal
More about 49 Beach Hut Deli

