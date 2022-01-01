Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clams in Portland

Portland restaurants
Portland restaurants that serve clams

Item pic

PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Brooklyn Trattoria

4708 NW Bethany Blvd, Portland

Avg 4.5 (712 reviews)
Takeout
Clams And Mus$19.00
Basil, garlic, shallot, white wine & lemon
More about Brooklyn Trattoria
Item pic

HAMBURGERS

Laurelwood Public House and Brewery

5115 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland

Avg 4.5 (1496 reviews)
Takeout
32. Oz Cold Clam Chowder$12.00
Chowder to go! Order Laurelwood's Famous Clam Chowder all week long to reheat at home!
(Both 32 Oz & 16 Oz sizes pictured)
More about Laurelwood Public House and Brewery
Cooperativa image

PASTA

Cooperativa

1250 NW 9th Ave, Portland

Avg 4.5 (31 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tonnarelli & Clams*$18.00
Tonnarelli (Squid Ink Spaghetti), Chorizo, Clams*, Parmesan, Black Truffle Oil
*Does contain shellfish*
More about Cooperativa
Item pic

 

Mike's Drive In - Milwaukie

3045 Se Harrison St, Milwaukie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Clam Strips (side)$3.95
Clam Strip Basket$9.75
1/2lb with choice of sauce.
Halibut Fish & Clam Combo Basket$17.05
More about Mike's Drive In - Milwaukie
Item pic

 

Mike's Drive In - Tigard

11634 SW Pacific Highway, Tigard

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Clam Strip Basket$10.05
1/2lb with choice of sauce.
Clam Strips (side)$4.10
Halibut Fish & Clam Combo Basket$17.05
More about Mike's Drive In - Tigard
Item pic

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Southpark Seafood

901 SW. Salmon St., Portland

Avg 4.3 (3580 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Make @ Home Clam Chowder$24.00
Kit includes Southpark chowder base, fresh clams, hand-made gnocchi, braised bacon and instructions from Chef Chris (2 bowls)
Manila Clams$20.00
white wine, garlic and chili flakes
HH Clam Chowder$7.00
braised bacon, gnocchi
More about Southpark Seafood
Item pic

 

Pizza Jerk PSU

1708 SW 6th Ave Suite 120, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Clam Jam$28.00
Clams, white wine, cream, garlic,oregano, chili flake, pecorino
Pan Clam Jam$24.00
Clams, white wine, cream, garlic,oregano, chili flake, pecorino
More about Pizza Jerk PSU
49 Beach Hut Deli image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS

49 Beach Hut Deli

12436 SW Main St, Tigard

Avg 4.6 (497 reviews)
Takeout
Clam Chowder$5.50
New England clam chowder with potatoes and spices. Topped with fresh ground pepper and bacon crumbles. Side of toasted french roll slices. 520 Cal
More about 49 Beach Hut Deli
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill

6660 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland

Avg 4.7 (2974 reviews)
Takeout
Razor Clam Louie$26.95
Fresh razor clam strips w/ romaine, tomato, boiled egg, olive, red onion, cucumber, avocado & Louie dressing
Razor Clam Strips$18.50
Never frozen, hand breaded Oregon razor clams. Cut to order into easy to eat & shareable strips. House made remoulade sauce
Fresh Oregon Razor Clams$24.90
Because we only serve fresh, never frozen clams, razors are only available when the moon & ocean says they are!
Our famous never frozen, in house live shucked & hand Panko breaded razor clams. Flash fried & served w/ Remoulade sauce, garlic mashers & seasonal vegetables
More about Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill

