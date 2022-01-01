Clams in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve clams
PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Brooklyn Trattoria
4708 NW Bethany Blvd, Portland
|Clams And Mus
|$19.00
Basil, garlic, shallot, white wine & lemon
HAMBURGERS
Laurelwood Public House and Brewery
5115 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland
|32. Oz Cold Clam Chowder
|$12.00
Chowder to go! Order Laurelwood's Famous Clam Chowder all week long to reheat at home!
(Both 32 Oz & 16 Oz sizes pictured)
PASTA
Cooperativa
1250 NW 9th Ave, Portland
|Tonnarelli & Clams*
|$18.00
Tonnarelli (Squid Ink Spaghetti), Chorizo, Clams*, Parmesan, Black Truffle Oil
*Does contain shellfish*
Mike's Drive In - Milwaukie
3045 Se Harrison St, Milwaukie
|Clam Strips (side)
|$3.95
|Clam Strip Basket
|$9.75
1/2lb with choice of sauce.
|Halibut Fish & Clam Combo Basket
|$17.05
Mike's Drive In - Tigard
11634 SW Pacific Highway, Tigard
|Clam Strip Basket
|$10.05
1/2lb with choice of sauce.
|Clam Strips (side)
|$4.10
|Halibut Fish & Clam Combo Basket
|$17.05
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Southpark Seafood
901 SW. Salmon St., Portland
|Make @ Home Clam Chowder
|$24.00
Kit includes Southpark chowder base, fresh clams, hand-made gnocchi, braised bacon and instructions from Chef Chris (2 bowls)
|Manila Clams
|$20.00
white wine, garlic and chili flakes
|HH Clam Chowder
|$7.00
braised bacon, gnocchi
Pizza Jerk PSU
1708 SW 6th Ave Suite 120, Portland
|Clam Jam
|$28.00
Clams, white wine, cream, garlic,oregano, chili flake, pecorino
|Pan Clam Jam
|$24.00
Clams, white wine, cream, garlic,oregano, chili flake, pecorino
SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS
49 Beach Hut Deli
12436 SW Main St, Tigard
|Clam Chowder
|$5.50
New England clam chowder with potatoes and spices. Topped with fresh ground pepper and bacon crumbles. Side of toasted french roll slices. 520 Cal
SEAFOOD
Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill
6660 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland
|Razor Clam Louie
|$26.95
Fresh razor clam strips w/ romaine, tomato, boiled egg, olive, red onion, cucumber, avocado & Louie dressing
|Razor Clam Strips
|$18.50
Never frozen, hand breaded Oregon razor clams. Cut to order into easy to eat & shareable strips. House made remoulade sauce
|Fresh Oregon Razor Clams
|$24.90
Because we only serve fresh, never frozen clams, razors are only available when the moon & ocean says they are!
Our famous never frozen, in house live shucked & hand Panko breaded razor clams. Flash fried & served w/ Remoulade sauce, garlic mashers & seasonal vegetables