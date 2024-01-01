Club sandwiches in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve club sandwiches
Hopworks Brewery - Powell
2944 SE Powell Blvd, Portland
|Turkey Club Sandwich
|$15.95
Toasted sourdough, oven-roasted turkey, bacon, pepperjack, avocado, lettuce, tomato, mayo.
The Old Market Pub - 6959 SW Multnomah Blvd
6959 SW Multnomah Blvd, Portland, OR 97223
|The Club Sandwich
|$16.50
House-made turkey breast & lots of thick hickory bacon
on grilled rustic bread