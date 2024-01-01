Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Club sandwiches in Portland

Go
Portland restaurants
Toast

Portland restaurants that serve club sandwiches

Item pic

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Hopworks Brewery - Powell

2944 SE Powell Blvd, Portland

Avg 4.5 (1235 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Turkey Club Sandwich$15.95
Toasted sourdough, oven-roasted turkey, bacon, pepperjack, avocado, lettuce, tomato, mayo.
More about Hopworks Brewery - Powell
Restaurant banner

 

The Old Market Pub - 6959 SW Multnomah Blvd

6959 SW Multnomah Blvd, Portland, OR 97223

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
The Club Sandwich$16.50
House-made turkey breast & lots of thick hickory bacon
on grilled rustic bread
More about The Old Market Pub - 6959 SW Multnomah Blvd
Banner pic

 

HG Provisions - 1207 NW Glisan St. (503)-841-6296

1207 NW Glisan St., Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
DUCK BREAST CLUB SANDWICH$15.00
roasted Mary’s duck, H&G bacon, iceberg lettuce, roasted tomato, cornichon aioli, served on sliced house farmer's loaf
More about HG Provisions - 1207 NW Glisan St. (503)-841-6296

Browse other tasty dishes in Portland

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Tiramisu

Vegan Soup

Meatball Subs

Veggie Rolls

Sticky Rice

Tostadas

French Fries

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Portland to explore

Southeast Portland

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Northeast Portland

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Southwest Portland

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Pearl District

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Industrial District

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Alphabet District

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

North Portland

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Portland to explore

Vancouver

Avg 4.5 (79 restaurants)

Beaverton

Avg 4.6 (76 restaurants)

Hillsboro

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

Lake Oswego

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Gresham

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

West Linn

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Oregon City

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Happy Valley

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Sherwood

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Salem

Avg 4.5 (87 restaurants)

Hood River

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)

Astoria

No reviews yet

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

The Dalles

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (421 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1511 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (302 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (796 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (905 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston