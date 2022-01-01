Cobb salad in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve cobb salad
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
10205 SW Washington Square Road, Tigard
|Cobb Salad
|$15.95
Roasted chicken, chopped pepper bacon,
Gorgonzola cheese crumbles, cherry
tomatoes, sliced Kalamata olives, roasted corn and diced avocado served on Spring mix, arugula and radicchio mix. Served with Blue Cheese Vinaigrette.
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Southland Whiskey Kitchen
1422 Northwest 23rd Avenue, Portland
|CHICKEN COBB SALAD
|$15.00
choose fried chicken or pulled chicken (gf), chopped
romaine, hard boiled egg, tomatoes, house smoked
bacon, avocado, bleu cheese crumbles
Flying Elephants at Fox Tower
812 SW Park Avenue, Portland
|Classic Cobb Salad
|$10.50
(wheat-free) Romaine, tomatoes, grilled chicken breast, hard-boiled egg, bacon, blue cheese, and scallions with our French vinaigrette. Please no substitutions or modifications.
SEAFOOD
Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill
6660 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland
|GF Traditional Chicken Cobb Salad
|$12.50
Chicken breast, romaine, avocado, boiled egg, bacon, Gorgonzola cheese crumbles, tomato, cucumber, herb vinaigrette
|*Chicken Cobb Salad
|$13.50
Chicken breast, romaine, avocado, boiled egg, bacon, Gorgonzola cheese crumbles, tomato, cucumber, herb vinaigrette
*Gluten Free