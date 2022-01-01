Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in Portland

Portland restaurants
Toast

Portland restaurants that serve cobb salad

Cobb Salad image

 

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online

10205 SW Washington Square Road, Tigard

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cobb Salad$15.95
Roasted chicken, chopped pepper bacon,
Gorgonzola cheese crumbles, cherry
tomatoes, sliced Kalamata olives, roasted corn and diced avocado served on Spring mix, arugula and radicchio mix. Served with Blue Cheese Vinaigrette.
More about Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
Southland Whiskey Kitchen image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Southland Whiskey Kitchen

1422 Northwest 23rd Avenue, Portland

Avg 4 (902 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CHICKEN COBB SALAD$15.00
choose fried chicken or pulled chicken (gf), chopped
romaine, hard boiled egg, tomatoes, house smoked
bacon, avocado, bleu cheese crumbles
More about Southland Whiskey Kitchen
Cobb Salad image

 

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online

2290 NW Allie Ave., Hillsboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cobb Salad$15.95
Roasted chicken, chopped pepper bacon,
Gorgonzola cheese crumbles, cherry
tomatoes, sliced Kalamata olives, roasted corn and diced avocado served on Spring mix, arugula and radicchio mix. Served with Blue Cheese Vinaigrette.
More about Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
Item pic

 

Flying Elephants at Fox Tower

812 SW Park Avenue, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Classic Cobb Salad$10.50
(wheat-free) Romaine, tomatoes, grilled chicken breast, hard-boiled egg, bacon, blue cheese, and scallions with our French vinaigrette. Please no substitutions or modifications.
More about Flying Elephants at Fox Tower
Cobb Salad image

 

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Grill

829 SE 9th Ave., Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cobb Salad$15.95
Roasted chicken, chopped pepper bacon,
Gorgonzola cheese crumbles, cherry
tomatoes, sliced Kalamata olives, roasted corn and diced avocado served on Spring mix, arugula and radicchio mix. Served with Blue Cheese Vinaigrette.
More about Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Grill
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill

6660 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland

Avg 4.7 (2974 reviews)
Takeout
GF Traditional Chicken Cobb Salad$12.50
Chicken breast, romaine, avocado, boiled egg, bacon, Gorgonzola cheese crumbles, tomato, cucumber, herb vinaigrette
*Chicken Cobb Salad$13.50
Chicken breast, romaine, avocado, boiled egg, bacon, Gorgonzola cheese crumbles, tomato, cucumber, herb vinaigrette
*Gluten Free
More about Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill
Kay's Bar image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Kay's Bar

6903 SE Milwaukie Ave, Portland

Avg 4.6 (609 reviews)
Takeout
Cobb Salad$15.00
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, bleu cheese, avocado, tomato, & roasted red peppers served with your choice of dressing.
More about Kay's Bar

