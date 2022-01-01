Cookies in Portland

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Portland restaurants that serve cookies

Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Sparky's Pizza

7530 NE MLK Blvd, Portland

Avg 4.4 (853 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salted Caramel + Chocolate Cookie$5.00
Fresh Mint + Dark Chocolate Cookie$5.00
Vanilla + Chocolate Chip Cookie$5.00
Brooklyn Trattoria image

PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Brooklyn Trattoria

4708 NW Bethany Blvd, Portland

Avg 4.5 (712 reviews)
Takeout
Marsee Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.75
Main pic

 

Harlow

505 NW 23rd Ave, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.50
Peanut Butter Cookie$2.25
No Bake Cookie$3.00
chocolate (contains soy), pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, currants, cranberries, almond butter, salt.
ALLERGENS: soy + tree nuts
STEEPLEJACK BREWING CO image

 

Steeplejack Brewing Co,

2400 NE BROADWAY ST, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Glazed Cookie$4.00
Chocolate Chip Cookie$4.00
Bees cakes famous fresh baked chocolate chip cookie
Item pic

 

Crisp Salads

3901 NORTH WILLIAMS AVE, PORTLAND

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cookie!$2.79
Red Plate is a family owned Oregon, gluten free baker! These cookies are gluten free, vegan, nut free and non GMO!
Deschutes Brewery Portland Public House image

SALADS • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS

Deschutes Brewery Portland Public House

210 NW 11th Ave, Portland

Avg 4.5 (3064 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kid M&M cookie$2.00
Item pic

 

Portland Coffee Roasters

815 SE Oak St, Portland

Avg 4.8 (690 reviews)
Takeout
Salted Caramel Cookie Bar$4.10
Gooey chocolate chip cookie bar w/ a layer of house made salted caramel & Jacobsen's sea salt.
Consumer pic

 

Harlow SE Hawthorne

3632 SE Hawthorne Blvd, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Peanut Butter Cookie$2.25
Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.50
Chocolate No Bake Cookie$3.00
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Killer Burger

325 NE Russell St, Portland

Avg 4.8 (904 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Sweet Street - Chocolate Chunk Cookie$2.50
Overflowing with intensely flavorful chunks and morsels of sustainable chocolates grown in the Peruvian Andes - milk, semisweet and dark coins – and an added crunch of savory pretzel bites. A brown butter, caramelized, chewy-crisped-edged wonder to shower your taste buds with amazement. Free of GMO’s, additives and artificial colors and made with only pure cane sugar and cage free eggs.
Item pic

PASTA

Cooperativa

1250 NW 9th Ave, Portland

Avg 4.5 (31 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pistachio Cookie$2.00
House made Cookies, full of Pistachio Paste and perfect with a coffee or tea
Pistachio Cookies Bag of 4$8.00
Pignoli Cookie$2.00
Pine Nut Cookie, almond, wonderfully light texture
Consumer pic

 

Mike's Drive In - Milwaukie

3045 Se Harrison St, Milwaukie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.50
Milwaukie Pizza Co image

 

Milwaukie Pizza Co

13239 SE McLoughlin, Milwaukie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
Consumer pic

 

Fried Egg I'm In Love

3549 SE Hawthorne Blvd., Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sugar Yolks (house cookie)$3.00
Consumer pic

 

Laurelhurst Market

3155 E Burnside St, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cookie$3.00
Fire On the Mountain Buffalo Wings image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fire On the Mountain Buffalo Wings

4225 N Interstate Ave, Portland

Avg 4.5 (1389 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cookie$3.50
Jade Bistro image

 

Jade Bistro

7912 SE 13th Ave, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lemon Cookie$2.00
Mudslide Cookie$2.00
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.00
Pizza Kat image

 

PIZZA KAT

2174 W Burnside St, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
DARK MOON Cookies$2.00
Double Dark Chocolate Cookie on a simple mission...a moment of indulgence. These are made with spelt flour and good chocolate, dusted with Jacobsen Sea Salt. (vegan) Not large, might want a couple/few if you have/want to share.
Item pic

 

Portland Coffee Roasters

7000 NE Airport Way End of Terminal C, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie (Petunias)$4.10
A classic cookie with chocolate chips. Perfect treat to dip in a cup of coffee!
Salted Caramel Cookie Bar$4.75
Gooey chocolate chip cookie bar w/ a layer of house made salted caramel & Jacobsen's sea salt.
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS

Crisp - SE Division

2045 SE Division St, Portland

Avg 4.8 (371 reviews)
Takeout
Cookie!$2.79
Red Plate is a family owned Oregon, gluten free baker! These cookies are gluten free, vegan, nut free and non GMO!
Item pic

 

Portland Coffee Roasters

7000 NE Airport Wy North Concourse between terminals D & E, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.25
Soft, chewy and delicious. The classic chocolate chip cookie goes great with coffee!
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Sparky's Pizza

2434 NE MLK Blvd., Portland

Avg 4.4 (478 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fresh Mint + Dark Chocolate Cookie$5.00
Vanilla + Chocolate Chip Cookie$5.00
Salted Caramel + Chocolate Cookie$5.00
Rotigo image

 

Rotigo

1514 NW 23rd Ave, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
tasty classic- from Grand Central Bakery
Seeded Oat Cranberry Cookie (Vegan)$5.00
Coconut Citrus Cookie (Vegan)$5.00
Item pic

PIZZA

Double Mountain

4336 SE Woodstock Blvd, Portland

Avg 4.3 (1161 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.50
Banner pic

 

Groundwork Coffee Company - Vaughn St

2355 NW Vaughn St., Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.75
Consumer pic

 

Mestizo Portland

2910 SE Division St., Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Chip & Almond Masa Cookies$5.00
72% Colombian dark chocolate, almond, fresh masa, butter, egg, salt. Half dozen.
Bella's Italian Bakery & Market image

 

Bella's Italian Bakery & Market

9119 SE Woodstock Blvd, Portland

Avg 4.6 (377 reviews)
Takeout
Cookies!
Nonna Cookie$2.00
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill

6660 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland

Avg 4.7 (2974 reviews)
Takeout
Double Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.95
1/4 pound Traditional Tollhouse cookie with double the chocolate chips!
Blossoming Lotus Restaurant image

 

Blossoming Lotus Restaurant

1713 NE 15th Ave., Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cookie$4.00
COOKIE image

 

Pizza Thief

2610 NW Vaughn Street, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
COOKIES (1/2 DOZEN)$20.00
COOKIE$3.50
