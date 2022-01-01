Cookies in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve cookies
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Sparky's Pizza
7530 NE MLK Blvd, Portland
|Salted Caramel + Chocolate Cookie
|$5.00
|Fresh Mint + Dark Chocolate Cookie
|$5.00
|Vanilla + Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$5.00
PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Brooklyn Trattoria
4708 NW Bethany Blvd, Portland
|Marsee Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.75
Harlow
505 NW 23rd Ave, Portland
|Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.50
|Peanut Butter Cookie
|$2.25
|No Bake Cookie
|$3.00
chocolate (contains soy), pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, currants, cranberries, almond butter, salt.
ALLERGENS: soy + tree nuts
Steeplejack Brewing Co,
2400 NE BROADWAY ST, Portland
|Glazed Cookie
|$4.00
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$4.00
Bees cakes famous fresh baked chocolate chip cookie
Crisp Salads
3901 NORTH WILLIAMS AVE, PORTLAND
|Cookie!
|$2.79
Red Plate is a family owned Oregon, gluten free baker! These cookies are gluten free, vegan, nut free and non GMO!
SALADS • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS
Deschutes Brewery Portland Public House
210 NW 11th Ave, Portland
|Kid M&M cookie
|$2.00
Portland Coffee Roasters
815 SE Oak St, Portland
|Salted Caramel Cookie Bar
|$4.10
Gooey chocolate chip cookie bar w/ a layer of house made salted caramel & Jacobsen's sea salt.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Killer Burger
325 NE Russell St, Portland
|Sweet Street - Chocolate Chunk Cookie
|$2.50
Overflowing with intensely flavorful chunks and morsels of sustainable chocolates grown in the Peruvian Andes - milk, semisweet and dark coins – and an added crunch of savory pretzel bites. A brown butter, caramelized, chewy-crisped-edged wonder to shower your taste buds with amazement. Free of GMO’s, additives and artificial colors and made with only pure cane sugar and cage free eggs.
PASTA
Cooperativa
1250 NW 9th Ave, Portland
|Pistachio Cookie
|$2.00
House made Cookies, full of Pistachio Paste and perfect with a coffee or tea
|Pistachio Cookies Bag of 4
|$8.00
|Pignoli Cookie
|$2.00
Pine Nut Cookie, almond, wonderfully light texture
Mike's Drive In - Milwaukie
3045 Se Harrison St, Milwaukie
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.50
Milwaukie Pizza Co
13239 SE McLoughlin, Milwaukie
|Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.00
Fried Egg I'm In Love
3549 SE Hawthorne Blvd., Portland
|Sugar Yolks (house cookie)
|$3.00
BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Fire On the Mountain Buffalo Wings
4225 N Interstate Ave, Portland
|Cookie
|$3.50
Jade Bistro
7912 SE 13th Ave, Portland
|Lemon Cookie
|$2.00
|Mudslide Cookie
|$2.00
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.00
PIZZA KAT
2174 W Burnside St, Portland
|DARK MOON Cookies
|$2.00
Double Dark Chocolate Cookie on a simple mission...a moment of indulgence. These are made with spelt flour and good chocolate, dusted with Jacobsen Sea Salt. (vegan) Not large, might want a couple/few if you have/want to share.
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS
Portland Coffee Roasters
7000 NE Airport Wy North Concourse between terminals D & E, Portland
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.25
Soft, chewy and delicious. The classic chocolate chip cookie goes great with coffee!
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Rotigo
1514 NW 23rd Ave, Portland
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.00
tasty classic- from Grand Central Bakery
|Seeded Oat Cranberry Cookie (Vegan)
|$5.00
|Coconut Citrus Cookie (Vegan)
|$5.00
PIZZA
Double Mountain
4336 SE Woodstock Blvd, Portland
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.50
Groundwork Coffee Company - Vaughn St
2355 NW Vaughn St., Portland
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.75
Mestizo Portland
2910 SE Division St., Portland
|Chocolate Chip & Almond Masa Cookies
|$5.00
72% Colombian dark chocolate, almond, fresh masa, butter, egg, salt. Half dozen.
Bella's Italian Bakery & Market
9119 SE Woodstock Blvd, Portland
|Cookies!
|Nonna Cookie
|$2.00
SEAFOOD
Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill
6660 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland
|Double Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.95
1/4 pound Traditional Tollhouse cookie with double the chocolate chips!
Blossoming Lotus Restaurant
1713 NE 15th Ave., Portland
|Cookie
|$4.00
Pizza Thief
2610 NW Vaughn Street, Portland
|COOKIES (1/2 DOZEN)
|$20.00
|COOKIE
|$3.50