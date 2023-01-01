Corn chowder in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve corn chowder
Elephants at World Trade Center - 127 SW Salmon Street
127 SW Salmon Street, Portland
|Corn Chowder Pint
|$9.00
A creamy chowder full of corn, potatoes, bacon, onions, celery, and a few poblano peppers for a slight kick
Flying Elephants at South Waterfront - 2730 S Moody Avenue
2730 S Moody Avenue, Portland
|Corn Chowder Pint
|$9.00
|Corn Chowder Half Pint
|$5.50
