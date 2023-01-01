Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Corn chowder in Portland

Portland restaurants
Portland restaurants that serve corn chowder

Elephants at World Trade Center - 127 SW Salmon Street

127 SW Salmon Street, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Corn Chowder Pint$9.00
A creamy chowder full of corn, potatoes, bacon, onions, celery, and a few poblano peppers for a slight kick
Flying Elephants at South Waterfront - 2730 S Moody Avenue

2730 S Moody Avenue, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Corn Chowder Pint$9.00
A creamy chowder full of corn, potatoes, bacon, onions, celery, and a few poblano peppers for a slight kick
Corn Chowder Half Pint$5.50
A creamy chowder full of corn, potatoes, bacon, onions, celery, and a few poblano peppers for a slight kick
