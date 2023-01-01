Corn dogs in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve corn dogs
HAMBURGERS
Laurelwood Public House & Brewery
5115 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland
|Kid's Corn Dog
|$8.00
Crispy corn dog with your choice of side, a beverage and a cookie.
|Mini Corn Dog Basket
|$12.00
Served with ketchup and yellow mustard
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • CAKES
Shine Distillery & Grill
4232 N Williams Ave, Portland
|CORN DOG
|$8.00
100% beef hot dog, pancake batter, ketchup and yellow mustard.
BeezWings - Downtown
326 SW Broadway, Portland
|Junior Corn Dog Meal
|$7.00
BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Fire On the Mountain Buffalo Wings - Interstate
4225 N Interstate Ave, Portland
|Corn Dog + Fries
|$7.00
German-style corn dog served with fries.
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Fire on the Mountain Buffalo Wings - Burnside
1708 E Burnside St, Portland
|Corn Dog + Fries
|$7.00
German-style corn dog served with fries.
PIZZA • BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Fire on the Mountain | Fremont
3443 NE 57th Ave, Portland
|Corn Dog + Fries
|$7.00
German-style corn dog served with fries.
GRILL
Schilling Cider House - Portland
930 SE 10th Ave, Portland
|Beyond Corn Dog
|$10.00
Hand-dipped and fried to order beyond brat with your choice of dipping sauce, tots optional.
(Batter contains dairy & egg)
|Spicy Corn Dog (Zenners Hot Link)
|$10.00