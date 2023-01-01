Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Corn dogs in Portland

Portland restaurants
Portland restaurants that serve corn dogs

Laurelwood Public House and Brewery image

HAMBURGERS

Laurelwood Public House & Brewery

5115 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland

Avg 4.5 (1496 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kid's Corn Dog$8.00
Crispy corn dog with your choice of side, a beverage and a cookie.
Mini Corn Dog Basket$12.00
Served with ketchup and yellow mustard
More about Laurelwood Public House & Brewery
Shine Distillery & Grill image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • CAKES

Shine Distillery & Grill

4232 N Williams Ave, Portland

Avg 4.7 (361 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CORN DOG$8.00
100% beef hot dog, pancake batter, ketchup and yellow mustard.
More about Shine Distillery & Grill
Item pic

 

BeezWings - Downtown

326 SW Broadway, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Junior Corn Dog Meal$7.00
More about BeezWings - Downtown
Fire On the Mountain Buffalo Wings image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fire On the Mountain Buffalo Wings - Interstate

4225 N Interstate Ave, Portland

Avg 4.5 (1389 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Corn Dog + Fries$7.00
German-style corn dog served with fries.
More about Fire On the Mountain Buffalo Wings - Interstate
Fire on the Mountain Buffalo Wings image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Fire on the Mountain Buffalo Wings - Burnside

1708 E Burnside St, Portland

Avg 4.1 (1274 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Corn Dog + Fries$7.00
German-style corn dog served with fries.
More about Fire on the Mountain Buffalo Wings - Burnside
Fire on the Mountain Buffalo Wings image

PIZZA • BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Fire on the Mountain | Fremont

3443 NE 57th Ave, Portland

Avg 4 (62 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Corn Dog + Fries$7.00
German-style corn dog served with fries.
More about Fire on the Mountain | Fremont
Item pic

GRILL

Schilling Cider House - Portland

930 SE 10th Ave, Portland

Avg 4.7 (343 reviews)
Takeout
Beyond Corn Dog$10.00
Hand-dipped and fried to order beyond brat with your choice of dipping sauce, tots optional.
(Batter contains dairy & egg)
Spicy Corn Dog (Zenners Hot Link)$10.00
More about Schilling Cider House - Portland
Restaurant banner

 

The Old Market Pub - 6959 SW Multnomah Blvd

6959 SW Multnomah Blvd, Portland, OR 97223

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Carnival Corn Dog$5.50
More about The Old Market Pub - 6959 SW Multnomah Blvd

