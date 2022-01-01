Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy chicken in Portland

Go
Portland restaurants
Toast

Portland restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Laurelwood Public House and Brewery image

HAMBURGERS

Laurelwood Public House and Brewery

5115 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland

Avg 4.5 (1496 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Wrap$17.00
Crispy chicken, spring mix, tomatoes, jack cheddar cheese, bacon, ranch, garlic herb tortilla
Crispy Chicken Salad$17.00
Crispy chicken, avocado, chopped hard boiled egg, bacon bits, diced tomato all on a bed of mixed greens.
More about Laurelwood Public House and Brewery
Item pic

 

Crisp Salads

3901 NORTH WILLIAMS AVE, PORTLAND

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Family$55.00
Romaine, arugula, crispy chicken, roasted corn, seasonal apple, feisty roasted walnuts, pickled red onion, honey mustard dressing
Crispy Chicken$12.90
Romaine, arugula, crispy chicken*, roasted corn, seasonal apple, feisty walnuts, pickled red onion, honey mustard dressing *now oven baked AND gluten free! salads will have dressing on the side, wraps will be tossed with dressing.
More about Crisp Salads
Item pic

 

Mike's Drive In - Milwaukie

3045 Se Harrison St, Milwaukie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crispy Chicken Fillet$7.35
5oz crispy chicken breast fillet with mayo, tomato, pickles, and lettuce
More about Mike's Drive In - Milwaukie
Item pic

 

Mike's Drive In - Tigard

11634 SW Pacific Highway, Tigard

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Fillet$6.85
5oz crispy chicken breast fillet with mayo, tomato, pickles, and lettuce
More about Mike's Drive In - Tigard
Crispy Chicken image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS

Crisp - SE Division

2045 SE Division St, Portland

Avg 4.8 (371 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken$12.90
Romaine, arugula, crispy chicken*, roasted corn, seasonal apple, feisty walnuts, pickled red onion, honey mustard dressing *now oven baked AND gluten free! salads will have dressing on the side, wraps will be tossed with dressing.
More about Crisp - SE Division
Banner pic

 

Thai Square

8601 SE 17th Ave, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy Garlic Chicken$18.00
Breaded chicken, house garlic sauce, crispy basil, steamed broccoli
More about Thai Square
The Observatory image

 

The Observatory

8115 Se Stark St, Portland

Avg 4.5 (224 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Strips and Fries$9.50
portland ketchup and ranch
Chicken Salad with Crispy Bacon$14.50
chopped green leaf lettuce, pulled chicken, shaved radish, roasted corn, crispy bacon, snap peas, cherry tomatoes and garlic croutons with blue cheese or ranch dressing
More about The Observatory
The Melting Pot image

FONDUE

The Melting Pot

1050 SW 6th Avenue, Portland

Avg 4 (1653 reviews)
Crispy Chicken Premium$5.99
More about The Melting Pot

Map

Map

