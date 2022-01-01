Crispy chicken in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve crispy chicken
More about Laurelwood Public House and Brewery
HAMBURGERS
Laurelwood Public House and Brewery
5115 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland
|Crispy Chicken Wrap
|$17.00
Crispy chicken, spring mix, tomatoes, jack cheddar cheese, bacon, ranch, garlic herb tortilla
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$17.00
Crispy chicken, avocado, chopped hard boiled egg, bacon bits, diced tomato all on a bed of mixed greens.
More about Crisp Salads
Crisp Salads
3901 NORTH WILLIAMS AVE, PORTLAND
|Crispy Chicken Family
|$55.00
Romaine, arugula, crispy chicken, roasted corn, seasonal apple, feisty roasted walnuts, pickled red onion, honey mustard dressing
|Crispy Chicken
|$12.90
Romaine, arugula, crispy chicken*, roasted corn, seasonal apple, feisty walnuts, pickled red onion, honey mustard dressing *now oven baked AND gluten free! salads will have dressing on the side, wraps will be tossed with dressing.
More about Mike's Drive In - Milwaukie
Mike's Drive In - Milwaukie
3045 Se Harrison St, Milwaukie
|Crispy Chicken Fillet
|$7.35
5oz crispy chicken breast fillet with mayo, tomato, pickles, and lettuce
More about Mike's Drive In - Tigard
Mike's Drive In - Tigard
11634 SW Pacific Highway, Tigard
|Crispy Chicken Fillet
|$6.85
5oz crispy chicken breast fillet with mayo, tomato, pickles, and lettuce
More about Crisp - SE Division
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS
Crisp - SE Division
2045 SE Division St, Portland
|Crispy Chicken
|$12.90
Romaine, arugula, crispy chicken*, roasted corn, seasonal apple, feisty walnuts, pickled red onion, honey mustard dressing *now oven baked AND gluten free! salads will have dressing on the side, wraps will be tossed with dressing.
More about Thai Square
Thai Square
8601 SE 17th Ave, Portland
|Crispy Garlic Chicken
|$18.00
Breaded chicken, house garlic sauce, crispy basil, steamed broccoli
More about The Observatory
The Observatory
8115 Se Stark St, Portland
|Crispy Chicken Strips and Fries
|$9.50
portland ketchup and ranch
|Chicken Salad with Crispy Bacon
|$14.50
chopped green leaf lettuce, pulled chicken, shaved radish, roasted corn, crispy bacon, snap peas, cherry tomatoes and garlic croutons with blue cheese or ranch dressing