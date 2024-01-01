Crispy tacos in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve crispy tacos
Harlow Cafe + Juice Bar-SE Hawthorne
3715 Southeast Division Street, Portland
|Crispy El Dorado Tacos
|$13.50
Filled with slow cooked tempeh, sweet onions, garlic, & chilis. Topped with shredded lettuce, cilantro, & jalapeño cashew sauce.
Habaneros Portland - 707 Northeast Weidler Street
707 Northeast Weidler Street, Portland
|Combo #2 Crispy Tacos
|$10.99
lettuce and cheese
SEAFOOD
Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill
6660 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland
|Crispy Rockfish Tacos
|$17.90
Wild Oregon Rockfish fillet panko breaded & quick fried w/ cabbage, chipotle cream, cilantro, onion, salsa fresca & Cotija cheese in flour tortillas. Served w/ chipotle black beans, Spanish rice, & chipotle hot sauce