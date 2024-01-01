Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy tacos in Portland

Portland restaurants
Portland restaurants that serve crispy tacos

Harlow Cafe + Juice Bar-SE Hawthorne

3715 Southeast Division Street, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy El Dorado Tacos$13.50
Filled with slow cooked tempeh, sweet onions, garlic, & chilis. Topped with shredded lettuce, cilantro, & jalapeño cashew sauce.
More about Harlow Cafe + Juice Bar-SE Hawthorne
Item pic

 

Habaneros Portland - 707 Northeast Weidler Street

707 Northeast Weidler Street, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Combo #2 Crispy Tacos$10.99
lettuce and cheese
More about Habaneros Portland - 707 Northeast Weidler Street
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill

6660 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland

Avg 4.7 (2974 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Rockfish Tacos$17.90
Wild Oregon Rockfish fillet panko breaded & quick fried w/ cabbage, chipotle cream, cilantro, onion, salsa fresca & Cotija cheese in flour tortillas. Served w/ chipotle black beans, Spanish rice, & chipotle hot sauce
More about Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill

