Crispy tofu in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve crispy tofu
Kati Portland
2932 SE Division St, Portland
|Crispy Tofu
|$9.00
Natural, non-gmo tofu deep-fried to perfection, served with pickled cucumber in sweet chili sauce & topped with crushed peanut
Bamboo Sushi - NE Alberta
1409 NE Alberta St, Portland
|Crispy Garlic Tofu
|$16.00
Fresno chili, green onion, chili garlic tare, black sesame
The Chomp - 3200 SE Milwaukie Ave
3200 SE Milwaukie Ave, Portland
|Crispy Tofu (GF)
|$7.00
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Bamboo Sushi NW 23rd
836 NW 23rd Ave., Portland
|Crispy Garlic Tofu
|$16.00
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Bamboo Sushi SE
310 SE 28th St, Portland
|Crispy Garlic Tofu
|$16.00
