Crispy tofu in Portland

Portland restaurants
Toast

Portland restaurants that serve crispy tofu

Item pic

 

Kati Portland

2932 SE Division St, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy Tofu$9.00
Natural, non-gmo tofu deep-fried to perfection, served with pickled cucumber in sweet chili sauce & topped with crushed peanut
More about Kati Portland
Item pic

 

Bamboo Sushi - NE Alberta

1409 NE Alberta St, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crispy Garlic Tofu$16.00
Fresno chili, green onion, chili garlic tare, black sesame
More about Bamboo Sushi - NE Alberta
Consumer pic

 

The Chomp - 3200 SE Milwaukie Ave

3200 SE Milwaukie Ave, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Tofu (GF)$7.00
More about The Chomp - 3200 SE Milwaukie Ave
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Bamboo Sushi NW 23rd

836 NW 23rd Ave., Portland

Avg 4.8 (200 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Garlic Tofu$16.00
Fresno chili, green onion, chili garlic tare, black sesame
More about Bamboo Sushi NW 23rd
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Bamboo Sushi SE

310 SE 28th St, Portland

Avg 4.7 (2470 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Garlic Tofu$16.00
Fresno chili, green onion, chili garlic tare, black sesame
More about Bamboo Sushi SE
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS

Bamboo Sushi SW 12th

404 SW 12th Ave, Portland

Avg 4.6 (858 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crispy Garlic Tofu$16.00
Fresno chili, green onion, chili garlic tare, black sesame
More about Bamboo Sushi SW 12th

