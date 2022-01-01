Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Croissants in Portland

Go
Portland restaurants
Toast

Portland restaurants that serve croissants

STEEPLEJACK BREWING CO image

 

Steeplejack Brewing Company

2400 NE BROADWAY ST, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Almond Croissant$5.00
More about Steeplejack Brewing Company
Item pic

 

Oak Street Cafe- Portland Coffee Roasters

815 SE Oak St, Portland

Avg 4.8 (690 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Croissant$3.65
Flaky croissant filled with decadent chocolate.
Butter Croissant$3.45
Light, fluffy, flaky and buttery. Yes please.
Almond Croissant$3.65
Delicious, flaky croissant topped with slivered almonds and powdered sugar and filled with perfectly sweet marzipan.
More about Oak Street Cafe- Portland Coffee Roasters
Item pic

 

PDX Pre Security- Portland Coffee Roasters

7000 NE Airport Way North Lobby pre-security, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Butter Croissant$3.45
Chocolate Croissant$3.65
More about PDX Pre Security- Portland Coffee Roasters
Item pic

 

Elephants Delicatessen - 115 NW 22nd Ave

115 NW 22nd Avenue, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Almond Croissant$4.50
(vegetarian) A light and flaky croissant with a sweet almond center
More about Elephants Delicatessen - 115 NW 22nd Ave
Item pic

 

TANAKA International Inc.

678 Southwest 12th Avenue, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Croissant - Chocolate Miso$5.00
Valrhona Chocolate
Baked fresh daily, subject to availability. Please limit order to no more that 6 per item. Orders of larger size will be cancelled
Croissant - Shiro Miso$4.00
Baked fresh daily, subject to availability. Please limit order to no more that 6 per item. Orders of larger size will be cancelled
More about TANAKA International Inc.
Item pic

 

Elephants on Corbett - 5221 S Corbett Avenue

5221 S Corbett Avenue, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Almond Croissant$4.50
(vegetarian) A light and flaky croissant with a sweet almond center
More about Elephants on Corbett - 5221 S Corbett Avenue
Item pic

 

PDX Cafe C-Portland Coffee Roasters- Located at the end of the C Concourse, next to Gate C17

7000 NE Airport Way End of Terminal C, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Butter Croissant$3.45
Almond Croissant$3.65
Chocolate Croissant$3.65
More about PDX Cafe C-Portland Coffee Roasters- Located at the end of the C Concourse, next to Gate C17
Item pic

 

PDX Cafe D/E -Portland Coffee Roasters- Located just beyond TSA checkpoint D/E

7000 NE Airport Wy North Concourse between terminals D & E, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Butter Croissant$3.45
Light, flaky, buttery, aromatics of fresh baked bread.
More about PDX Cafe D/E -Portland Coffee Roasters- Located just beyond TSA checkpoint D/E

Browse other tasty dishes in Portland

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Chicken Parmesan

Kebabs

Pudding

Salmon

Pad Woon Sen

Cake

Cookies

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Portland to explore

Southeast Portland

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Northeast Portland

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Pearl District

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Southwest Portland

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Industrial District

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

North Portland

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Buckman

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Portland to explore

Vancouver

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Beaverton

Avg 4.6 (41 restaurants)

Lake Oswego

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Gresham

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Happy Valley

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Hillsboro

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

West Linn

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Oregon City

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Sherwood

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Salem

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

Hood River

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Astoria

No reviews yet

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

The Dalles

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (295 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (953 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (210 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (575 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (134 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (603 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston