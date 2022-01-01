Croissants in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve croissants
Steeplejack Brewing Company
2400 NE BROADWAY ST, Portland
|Chocolate Almond Croissant
|$5.00
Oak Street Cafe- Portland Coffee Roasters
815 SE Oak St, Portland
|Chocolate Croissant
|$3.65
Flaky croissant filled with decadent chocolate.
|Butter Croissant
|$3.45
Light, fluffy, flaky and buttery. Yes please.
|Almond Croissant
|$3.65
Delicious, flaky croissant topped with slivered almonds and powdered sugar and filled with perfectly sweet marzipan.
PDX Pre Security- Portland Coffee Roasters
7000 NE Airport Way North Lobby pre-security, Portland
|Butter Croissant
|$3.45
|Chocolate Croissant
|$3.65
Elephants Delicatessen - 115 NW 22nd Ave
115 NW 22nd Avenue, Portland
|Almond Croissant
|$4.50
(vegetarian) A light and flaky croissant with a sweet almond center
TANAKA International Inc.
678 Southwest 12th Avenue, Portland
|Croissant - Chocolate Miso
|$5.00
Valrhona Chocolate
Baked fresh daily, subject to availability. Please limit order to no more that 6 per item. Orders of larger size will be cancelled
|Croissant - Shiro Miso
|$4.00
Baked fresh daily, subject to availability. Please limit order to no more that 6 per item. Orders of larger size will be cancelled
Elephants on Corbett - 5221 S Corbett Avenue
5221 S Corbett Avenue, Portland
|Almond Croissant
|$4.50
(vegetarian) A light and flaky croissant with a sweet almond center
PDX Cafe C-Portland Coffee Roasters- Located at the end of the C Concourse, next to Gate C17
7000 NE Airport Way End of Terminal C, Portland
|Butter Croissant
|$3.45
|Almond Croissant
|$3.65
|Chocolate Croissant
|$3.65
PDX Cafe D/E -Portland Coffee Roasters- Located just beyond TSA checkpoint D/E
7000 NE Airport Wy North Concourse between terminals D & E, Portland
|Butter Croissant
|$3.45
Light, flaky, buttery, aromatics of fresh baked bread.