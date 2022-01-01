Egg burritos in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve egg burritos
More about Pepino's Hawthorne
Pepino's Hawthorne
3832 Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard, Portland
|Veggie & Egg Burrito
|$6.95
Grilled Veggies, Eggs, Monterey Jack Cheese and Salsa Fresca Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla. Served with Chips.
|Chorizo and Egg Burrito
|$7.10
Silva Chorizo, Eggs, Monterey Jack Cheese and Salsa Fresca Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla. Served with Chips.
More about Pepino's - 23rd - 914 NW 23rd Ave.
Pepino's - 23rd - 914 NW 23rd Ave.
914 NW 23rd Ave., Portland
