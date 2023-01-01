Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Eggplant parm in
Portland
/
Portland
/
Eggplant Parm
Portland restaurants that serve eggplant parm
Gumba
1733 NE Alberta, Portland
No reviews yet
Eggplant Parmigiana
$24.00
Eggplant. Green Garlic Cream. Pomodoro. Burrata. Mozzarella. Pistachio Pesto. Fennel Salad.
More about Gumba
Pizza Jerk NE
5028 NE 42nd Ave, Portland
No reviews yet
Cast Iron Eggplant Parmigiana
$26.00
Cheese, red sauce
Eggplant Parm
$30.00
More about Pizza Jerk NE
