Enchiladas in Portland

Portland restaurants
Portland restaurants that serve enchiladas

Enchiladas Divorciadas image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Matador - East Portland

2424 E Burnside, Portland

Avg 4.2 (1680 reviews)
Takeout
Enchiladas Divorciadas$14.00
Corn tortillas filled with Monterey jack cheese & slow braised chicken thighs, smothered in two sauces: mild sweet & tangy salsa verde & medium smoky salsa roja. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, achiote-chile rice and Mexican black beans
More about The Matador - East Portland
Enchiladas Divorciadas image

 

The Matador - N. Williams PDX

4111 North Williams Avenue, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Enchiladas Divorciadas$14.00
Corn tortillas filled with Monterey jack cheese & slow braised chicken thighs, smothered in two sauces: mild sweet & tangy salsa verde & medium smoky salsa roja. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, achiote-chile rice and Mexican black beans
More about The Matador - N. Williams PDX
Item pic

 

Livi's Taqueria - 11654 Southwest Pacific Highway Unit 6

11654 Southwest Pacific Highway Unit 6, Tigard

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
#2 - 2 Enchilada Plate$10.99
Corn tortillas filled with your choice of filling, smothered with a red homemeade mild sauce and melted cheese. Served with rice and beans on the side.
Enchilada Tray (for 5)$52.95
5 people: 2 enchiladas per person served with rice, beans, and salsa.
More about Livi's Taqueria - 11654 Southwest Pacific Highway Unit 6
Enchiladas Divorciadas image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Matador - NW Portland

1438 NW 23rd Ave, Portland

Avg 4.3 (2045 reviews)
Takeout
Enchiladas Divorciadas$14.00
Corn tortillas filled with Monterey jack cheese & slow braised chicken thighs, smothered in two sauces: mild sweet & tangy salsa verde & medium smoky salsa roja. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, achiote-chile rice and Mexican black beans
More about The Matador - NW Portland

