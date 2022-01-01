Enchiladas in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve enchiladas
The Matador - East Portland
2424 E Burnside, Portland
|Enchiladas Divorciadas
|$14.00
Corn tortillas filled with Monterey jack cheese & slow braised chicken thighs, smothered in two sauces: mild sweet & tangy salsa verde & medium smoky salsa roja. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, achiote-chile rice and Mexican black beans
The Matador - N. Williams PDX
4111 North Williams Avenue, Portland
|Enchiladas Divorciadas
|$14.00
Corn tortillas filled with Monterey jack cheese & slow braised chicken thighs, smothered in two sauces: mild sweet & tangy salsa verde & medium smoky salsa roja. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, achiote-chile rice and Mexican black beans
Livi's Taqueria - 11654 Southwest Pacific Highway Unit 6
11654 Southwest Pacific Highway Unit 6, Tigard
|#2 - 2 Enchilada Plate
|$10.99
Corn tortillas filled with your choice of filling, smothered with a red homemeade mild sauce and melted cheese. Served with rice and beans on the side.
|Enchilada Tray (for 5)
|$52.95
5 people: 2 enchiladas per person served with rice, beans, and salsa.
The Matador - NW Portland
1438 NW 23rd Ave, Portland
|Enchiladas Divorciadas
|$14.00
Corn tortillas filled with Monterey jack cheese & slow braised chicken thighs, smothered in two sauces: mild sweet & tangy salsa verde & medium smoky salsa roja. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, achiote-chile rice and Mexican black beans