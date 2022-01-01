Fish and chips in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve fish and chips
Bantam Tavern
922 NW 21st Ave, Portland
|Fish & Chips
|$16.00
Beer battered cod with fries, slaw
and house made tartar.
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
10205 SW Washington Square Road, Tigard
|IPA Beer Battered Fish & Chips
|$18.95
Three crispy fried IPA beer battered cod filets served with Napa coleslaw, hand-cut fries and Lemon Caper Tarter sauce.
Southpark Seafood
901 SW. Salmon St., Portland
|Fish + Chips
|$20.00
cider battered Pacific cod, tartar sauce, lemon, cabbage slaw, fries
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
2290 NW Allie Ave., Hillsboro
|IPA Beer Battered Fish & Chips
|$18.95
Three crispy fried IPA beer battered cod filets served with Napa coleslaw, hand-cut fries and Lemon Caper Tarter sauce.
Grand Central
808 SE Morrison St., Portland
|IPA Beer Battered Fish & Chips
|$18.95
Three crispy fried IPA beer battered cod filets served with Napa coleslaw, hand-cut fries and Lemon Caper Tarter sauce.
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Grill
829 SE 9th Ave., Portland
|IPA Beer Battered Fish & Chips
|$18.95
Three crispy fried IPA beer battered cod filets served with Napa coleslaw, hand-cut fries and Lemon Caper Tarter sauce.