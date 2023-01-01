Flautas in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve flautas
Laurelwood Public House & Brewery
5115 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland
|SW Chicken Flautas
|$12.00
Shredded SW chicken, cheddar-jack cheese, sour cream, tortillas fried and served with salsa and cilantro-sour cream
The Matador - N. Williams PDX
4111 North Williams Avenue, Portland
|Crispy Chicken Tinga Flautas
|$17.00
Two large flours tortillas filled with grilled chicken tinga and Monterey jack & cheddar cheeses and fried until crispy. The flautas are topped with shredded romaine lettuce tossed with serrano vinaigrette, Xni Pec, and garlic crema. Served with salsa maya, chile achiote rice, and Mexican black beans.
Mestizo Portland
2910 SE Division St., Portland
|Chicken Tinga Flautas (3)
|$20.00
Chipotle aioli, queso fresco, mixed greens
The Matador - NW Portland
1438 NW 23rd Ave, Portland
|Crispy Chicken Tinga Flautas
|$17.00
Two large flours tortillas filled with grilled chicken tinga and Monterey jack & cheddar cheeses and fried until crispy. The flautas are topped with shredded romaine lettuce tossed with serrano vinaigrette, Xni Pec, and garlic crema. Served with salsa maya, chile achiote rice, and Mexican black beans.
Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill
6660 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland
|Chicken & Poblano Pepper Flautas
|$8.95
SW spiced chicken, roasted fresh poblano pepper, Jack cheese, corn & onion rolled in flour tortillas & crispy fried. Served w/ sour cream & pickled red onions