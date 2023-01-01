Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Flautas in Portland

Portland restaurants
Portland restaurants that serve flautas

Laurelwood Public House and Brewery image

HAMBURGERS

Laurelwood Public House & Brewery

5115 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland

Avg 4.5 (1496 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SW Chicken Flautas$12.00
Shredded SW chicken, cheddar-jack cheese, sour cream, tortillas fried and served with salsa and cilantro-sour cream
More about Laurelwood Public House & Brewery
Item pic

 

The Matador - N. Williams PDX

4111 North Williams Avenue, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Tinga Flautas$17.00
Two large flours tortillas filled with grilled chicken tinga and Monterey jack & cheddar cheeses and fried until crispy. The flautas are topped with shredded romaine lettuce tossed with serrano vinaigrette, Xni Pec, and garlic crema. Served with salsa maya, chile achiote rice, and Mexican black beans.
More about The Matador - N. Williams PDX
Item pic

 

Mestizo Portland

2910 SE Division St., Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tinga Flautas (3)$20.00
Chipotle aioli, queso fresco, mixed greens
More about Mestizo Portland
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Matador - NW Portland

1438 NW 23rd Ave, Portland

Avg 4.3 (2045 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Tinga Flautas$17.00
Two large flours tortillas filled with grilled chicken tinga and Monterey jack & cheddar cheeses and fried until crispy. The flautas are topped with shredded romaine lettuce tossed with serrano vinaigrette, Xni Pec, and garlic crema. Served with salsa maya, chile achiote rice, and Mexican black beans.
More about The Matador - NW Portland
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill

6660 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland

Avg 4.7 (2974 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken & Poblano Pepper Flautas$8.95
SW spiced chicken, roasted fresh poblano pepper, Jack cheese, corn & onion rolled in flour tortillas & crispy fried. Served w/ sour cream & pickled red onions
More about Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill

