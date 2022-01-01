French fries in Portland

Go
Portland restaurants
Toast

Portland restaurants that serve french fries

Modern Times [Portland] image

 

Modern Times [Portland]

630 SE Belmont Street, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
FRENCH FRIES
HAND CUT • KENNEBEC POTATO |
100% plant based
More about Modern Times [Portland]
French Fries - Large image

 

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online

10205 SW Washington Square Road, Tigard

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Fries - Large$7.95
Served with peppercorn ranch or Sriracha dipping sauces.
French Fries - Large$7.95
Served with peppercorn ranch or Sriracha dipping sauces.
More about Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
Suki's Bar & Grill image

FRENCH FRIES

Suki's Bar & Grill

2401 SW 4th Avenue, Portland

Avg 4.1 (890 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
FRENCH FRIES$6.00
More about Suki's Bar & Grill
French Fries - Large image

 

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online

2290 NW Allie Ave., Hillsboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Fries - Large$7.95
Served with peppercorn ranch or Sriracha dipping sauces.
French Fries - Large$7.95
Served with peppercorn ranch or Sriracha dipping sauces.
More about Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
Jade Bistro image

 

Jade Bistro

7912 SE 13th Ave, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Truffled French Fries$4.00
More about Jade Bistro
French Fries - Large image

 

Grand Central

808 SE Morrison St., Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
French Fries - Large$7.95
Served with peppercorn ranch or Sriracha dipping sauces.
French Fries - Large$7.95
Served with peppercorn ranch or Sriracha dipping sauces.
More about Grand Central
French Fries - Large image

 

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Grill

829 SE 9th Ave., Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Fries - Large$7.95
Served with peppercorn ranch or Sriracha dipping sauces.
French Fries - Large$7.95
Served with peppercorn ranch or Sriracha dipping sauces.
More about Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Grill
Item pic

 

Reverend's BBQ

7712 SE 13th Ave, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Seasoned French Fries
Battered Pub Fries tossed with Shake Dust
More about Reverend's BBQ

Browse other tasty dishes in Portland

Caesar Salad

Chicken Salad

Chicken Sandwiches

Wedge Salad

Pad See

Tacos

Salmon

Chicken Tenders

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Portland to explore

Southeast Portland

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Northeast Portland

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Pearl District

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Southwest Portland

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Industrial District

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

North Portland

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Buckman

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Portland to explore

Vancouver

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Beaverton

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Lake Oswego

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Happy Valley

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Sherwood

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

West Linn

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Gresham

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Hillsboro

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Oregon City

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Salem

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Hood River

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Astoria

No reviews yet

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

The Dalles

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston