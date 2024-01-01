Fresh spring rolls in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve fresh spring rolls
PHO • TAPAS • NOODLES
Luc Lac Vietnamese Kitchen
835 SW 2ND AVE, PORTLAND
|Fresh Spring Rolls - Shrimp
|$9.25
vermicelli noodles, romaine, sprouts, and mint rolled in rice paper
|Fresh Spring Rolls - Nem Nuong
|$9.25
vermicelli noodles, romaine, sprouts, and mint rolled in rice paper
|Fresh Spring Rolls - Tofu
|$9.25
vermicelli noodles, romaine, sprouts, and mint rolled in rice paper
Mekha Restaurant
6846 NE Sandy blvd, Portland
|1. Fresh Spring Rolls | Gỏi Cuốn
|$10.95
Rice paper rolls with your choice of shrimp, tofu, or shrimp and pork, vermicelli noodles, herbs, bean sprouts, lettuce, and chives, peanut sauce