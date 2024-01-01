Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fresh spring rolls in Portland

Portland restaurants that serve fresh spring rolls

PHO • TAPAS • NOODLES

Luc Lac Vietnamese Kitchen

835 SW 2ND AVE, PORTLAND

Avg 4.8 (504 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fresh Spring Rolls - Shrimp$9.25
vermicelli noodles, romaine, sprouts, and mint rolled in rice paper
Fresh Spring Rolls - Nem Nuong$9.25
vermicelli noodles, romaine, sprouts, and mint rolled in rice paper
Fresh Spring Rolls - Tofu$9.25
vermicelli noodles, romaine, sprouts, and mint rolled in rice paper
Mekha Restaurant

6846 NE Sandy blvd, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
1. Fresh Spring Rolls | Gỏi Cuốn$10.95
Rice paper rolls with your choice of shrimp, tofu, or shrimp and pork, vermicelli noodles, herbs, bean sprouts, lettuce, and chives, peanut sauce
Luc Lac Vietnamese Kitchen - Catering

835 SW 2ND AVENUE, PORTLAND

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fresh Spring Rolls - Shrimp$9.25
vermicelli noodles, romaine, sprouts, and mint rolled in rice paper
