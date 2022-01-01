Fried chicken salad in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve fried chicken salad
The Observatory - 8115 Southeast Stark Street
8115 Southeast Stark Street, Portland
|Chicken Salad with Crispy Bacon
|$14.50
chopped green leaf lettuce, pulled chicken, shaved radish, roasted corn, crispy bacon, snap peas, cherry tomatoes & garlic croutons with blue cheese or ranch dressing
HAMBURGERS
Laurelwood Public House & Brewery
5115 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$17.00
Crispy chicken, avocado, chopped hard boiled egg, bacon bits, diced tomato all on a bed of mixed greens.
Marco’s Café and Espresso Bar
7910 SW 35th Ave, Portland
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$17.50
cripsy chicken, mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, feta cheese, ranch