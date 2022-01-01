Fried rice in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve fried rice
The Sudra
100 NW 10th Ave, Portland
|Tempeh 'Bacon' and Brussels Sprout Fried Rice (GF)
|$10.00
Savory Tempeh, Brussel Sprouts and Carrot Cabbage Slaw with Indian Spices
Esan Thai
3003 SE Division Street, Portland
|70. Pineapple Fried Rice
|$12.00
Thai fried rice with fresh pineapple, carrots, cashew nuts, onion, garden peas and your choice of protein. Contains egg.
Ate-Oh-Ate - Burnside
2454 E Burnside St., Portland
|Fried Rice Bowl
|$11.95
Fried Rice with Onion, Carrots, Celery & Sesame Oil and Choice of Spam, Portuguese Sausage or Tofu.
Add Fried Egg or Kimchi For Extra Onolicious!