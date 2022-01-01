Fried rice in Portland

Go
Portland restaurants
Toast

Portland restaurants that serve fried rice

Tempeh 'Bacon' and Brussels Sprout Fried Rice (GF) image

 

The Sudra

100 NW 10th Ave, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tempeh 'Bacon' and Brussels Sprout Fried Rice (GF)$10.00
Savory Tempeh, Brussel Sprouts and Carrot Cabbage Slaw with Indian Spices
More about The Sudra
Esan Thai image

NOODLES

Esan Thai

3003 SE Division Street, Portland

Avg 4.6 (572 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
70. Pineapple Fried Rice$12.00
Thai fried rice with fresh pineapple, carrots, cashew nuts, onion, garden peas and your choice of protein. Contains egg.
More about Esan Thai
Item pic

 

Ate-Oh-Ate - Burnside

2454 E Burnside St., Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Rice Bowl$11.95
Fried Rice with Onion, Carrots, Celery & Sesame Oil and Choice of Spam, Portuguese Sausage or Tofu.
Add Fried Egg or Kimchi For Extra Onolicious!
More about Ate-Oh-Ate - Burnside

Browse other tasty dishes in Portland

Pies

Grilled Chicken

Chicken Teriyaki

Pad Thai

French Fries

Fish And Chips

Salmon

Boneless Wings

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Portland to explore

Southeast Portland

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Northeast Portland

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Pearl District

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Southwest Portland

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Industrial District

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

North Portland

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Buckman

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Portland to explore

Vancouver

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Beaverton

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Lake Oswego

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Happy Valley

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Sherwood

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

West Linn

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Gresham

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Hillsboro

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Oregon City

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Salem

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Hood River

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Astoria

No reviews yet

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

The Dalles

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston