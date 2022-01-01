Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fritters in Portland

Go
Portland restaurants
Toast

Portland restaurants that serve fritters

Apple Fritter image

 

Voodoo Doughnut

14620 SE Mcloughlin Blvd, Milwaukie

No reviews yet
Takeout
Apple Fritter$3.00
Fried dough with apple chunks and cinnamon covered in a glaze.
More about Voodoo Doughnut
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON

Ecliptic Brewing

825 N Cook St, Portland

Avg 4.6 (495 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
White Cheddar & Asparagus Fritters$9.00
White cheddar and asparagus fritters with house-made ranch [v]
More about Ecliptic Brewing
Apple Fritter image

 

Voodoo Doughnut

1501 NE Davis Street, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Apple Fritter$3.00
Fried dough with apple chunks and cinnamon covered in a glaze.
More about Voodoo Doughnut
Item pic

 

Portland Coffee Roasters

815 SE Oak St, Portland

Avg 4.8 (690 reviews)
Takeout
Apple Fritter$3.50
Why are Apple Fritters so popular? Maybe it's because they are filled with apples, cinnamon and drizzled with glaze. Or, maybe it's because they're huge! Whatever your reason is, we've got em' for you.
More about Portland Coffee Roasters
Item pic

 

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online

10205 SW Washington Square Road, Tigard

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hush Puppy Corn Fritters$8.95
Deep fried cornbread nuggets with fresh jalapeños and yellow corn. Served golden brown with our sweet jalapeño jam.
More about Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS

East Glisan Pizza Lounge

8001 NE Glisan St, Portland

Avg 4.5 (360 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKPEA FRITTERS (gf, v)$7.00
chickpeas, onion, peppers, spices. w/spicy basil aioli (soy)
CHICKPEA FRITTERS (gf, v)$7.00
chickpeas, onion, peppers, spices. w/spicy basil aioli (soy)
More about East Glisan Pizza Lounge
Item pic

 

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online

2290 NW Allie Ave., Hillsboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hush Puppy Corn Fritters$8.95
Deep fried cornbread nuggets with fresh jalapeños and yellow corn. Served golden brown with our sweet jalapeño jam.
More about Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
Item pic

 

Portland Coffee Roasters

7000 NE Airport Way End of Terminal C, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Apple Fritter$3.50
Why are Apple Fritters so popular? Maybe it's because they are filled with apples, cinnamon and drizzled with glaze. Or, maybe it's because they're huge! Whatever your reason is, we've got em' for you.
More about Portland Coffee Roasters
Item pic

 

Portland Coffee Roasters

7000 NE Airport Wy North Concourse between terminals D & E, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Apple Fritter$3.50
Why are Apple Fritters so popular? Maybe it's because they are filled with apples, cinnamon and drizzled with glaze. Or, maybe it's because they're huge! Whatever your reason is, we've got em' for you.
More about Portland Coffee Roasters
Hopworks Urban Brewery image

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Hopworks Urban Brewery

2944 SE Powell Blvd, Portland

Avg 4.5 (1235 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Butternut Fritters$8.00
More about Hopworks Urban Brewery
Apple Fritter image

 

Voodoo Doughnut

22 SW 3rd Ave., Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Apple Fritter$3.00
Fried dough with apple chunks and cinnamon covered in a glaze.
More about Voodoo Doughnut

Browse other tasty dishes in Portland

Chopped Salad

Chicken Teriyaki

Turkey Bacon

Reuben

Cheese Fries

Green Beans

Chicken Salad

Kale Caesar Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Portland to explore

Southeast Portland

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Northeast Portland

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Pearl District

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Southwest Portland

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Industrial District

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

North Portland

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Buckman

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Portland to explore

Vancouver

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Beaverton

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

Lake Oswego

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Happy Valley

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Gresham

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Hillsboro

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

West Linn

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Oregon City

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Sherwood

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Salem

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Hood River

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Astoria

No reviews yet

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

The Dalles

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (830 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (495 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (537 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston