Fritters in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve fritters
Voodoo Doughnut
14620 SE Mcloughlin Blvd, Milwaukie
|Apple Fritter
|$3.00
Fried dough with apple chunks and cinnamon covered in a glaze.
Ecliptic Brewing
825 N Cook St, Portland
|White Cheddar & Asparagus Fritters
|$9.00
White cheddar and asparagus fritters with house-made ranch [v]
Portland Coffee Roasters
815 SE Oak St, Portland
|Apple Fritter
|$3.50
Why are Apple Fritters so popular? Maybe it's because they are filled with apples, cinnamon and drizzled with glaze. Or, maybe it's because they're huge! Whatever your reason is, we've got em' for you.
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
10205 SW Washington Square Road, Tigard
|Hush Puppy Corn Fritters
|$8.95
Deep fried cornbread nuggets with fresh jalapeños and yellow corn. Served golden brown with our sweet jalapeño jam.
East Glisan Pizza Lounge
8001 NE Glisan St, Portland
|CHICKPEA FRITTERS (gf, v)
|$7.00
chickpeas, onion, peppers, spices. w/spicy basil aioli (soy)
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
2290 NW Allie Ave., Hillsboro
|Hush Puppy Corn Fritters
|$8.95
Deep fried cornbread nuggets with fresh jalapeños and yellow corn. Served golden brown with our sweet jalapeño jam.
Portland Coffee Roasters
7000 NE Airport Way End of Terminal C, Portland
|Apple Fritter
|$3.50
Why are Apple Fritters so popular? Maybe it's because they are filled with apples, cinnamon and drizzled with glaze. Or, maybe it's because they're huge! Whatever your reason is, we've got em' for you.
Portland Coffee Roasters
7000 NE Airport Wy North Concourse between terminals D & E, Portland
|Apple Fritter
|$3.50
Why are Apple Fritters so popular? Maybe it's because they are filled with apples, cinnamon and drizzled with glaze. Or, maybe it's because they're huge! Whatever your reason is, we've got em' for you.
Hopworks Urban Brewery
2944 SE Powell Blvd, Portland
|Butternut Fritters
|$8.00