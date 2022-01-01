Garlic bread in Portland

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Good Neighbor Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Good Neighbor Pizzeria - 800 NE Dekum St

707 NE Liberty street, Portland

Avg 4.4 (535 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Garlic Cheese Bread$5.00
with garlic oil, GNP spices, parmesan and mozzarella cheeses
More about Good Neighbor Pizzeria - 800 NE Dekum St
Item pic

PIZZA

Life of Pie - NW 23rd Ave

1765 NW 23rd Ave, Portland

Avg 4.8 (228 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Garlic Cheese Bread with Marinara$13.00
Garlic cheese bread served with marinara sauce.
More about Life of Pie - NW 23rd Ave
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS

Life of Pie - N Williams Ave

3632 N Williams Ave, Portland

Avg 4.6 (186 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Garlic Cheese Bread$13.00
Served with marinara
More about Life of Pie - N Williams Ave
Sasquatch Brewing Co. image

HAMBURGERS

Sasquatch Brewery - Hillsdale

6440 Southwest Capitol HWY, Portland

Avg 4.1 (1302 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Side Garlic Bread$1.00
More about Sasquatch Brewery - Hillsdale
Restaurant banner

 

MHBC Tilikum

401 SE Caruthers St, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Garlic Cheese Bread$6.00
More about MHBC Tilikum
Item pic

 

Pizza Thief

2610 NW Vaughn Street, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Jalapeno Garlic Cheese Bread$12.00
Parm oil, Mozz-Provolone, fontal, jalapenos, pecorino, chives, fennel pollen, served with our tomato sauce for dipping
More about Pizza Thief

Map

Map

