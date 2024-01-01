Garlic chicken in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve garlic chicken
More about Bamboo Sushi - NE Alberta
Bamboo Sushi - NE Alberta
1409 NE Alberta St, Portland
|Chili Garlic Chicken
|$18.00
Garlic green beans, roasted cashew, pickled fresno chiles, chives
More about Bamboo Sushi NW 23rd
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Bamboo Sushi NW 23rd
836 NW 23rd Ave., Portland
|Chili Garlic Chicken
|$18.00
Garlic green beans, roasted cashew, pickled fresno chiles, chives
More about Bamboo Sushi SE
Bamboo Sushi SE
310 SE 28th St, Portland
|Chili Garlic Chicken
|$18.00
Garlic green beans, roasted cashew, pickled fresno chiles, chives
More about Thai Square - 8601 SE 17th Ave
Thai Square - 8601 SE 17th Ave
8601 SE 17th Ave, Portland
|Crispy Garlic Chicken
|$18.00
Breaded chicken, house garlic sauce, crispy basil, steamed broccoli
More about Bamboo Sushi SW 12th
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS
Bamboo Sushi SW 12th
404 SW 12th Ave, Portland
|Chili Garlic Chicken
|$18.00
Garlic green beans, roasted cashew, pickled fresno chiles, chives