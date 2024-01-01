Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic chicken in Portland

Portland restaurants
Portland restaurants that serve garlic chicken

Item pic

 

Bamboo Sushi - NE Alberta

1409 NE Alberta St, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chili Garlic Chicken$18.00
Garlic green beans, roasted cashew, pickled fresno chiles, chives
More about Bamboo Sushi - NE Alberta
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Bamboo Sushi NW 23rd

836 NW 23rd Ave., Portland

Avg 4.8 (200 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chili Garlic Chicken$18.00
Garlic green beans, roasted cashew, pickled fresno chiles, chives
More about Bamboo Sushi NW 23rd
Item pic

 

Bamboo Sushi SE

310 SE 28th St, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chili Garlic Chicken$18.00
Garlic green beans, roasted cashew, pickled fresno chiles, chives
More about Bamboo Sushi SE
Item pic

 

Thai Square - 8601 SE 17th Ave

8601 SE 17th Ave, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Crispy Garlic Chicken$18.00
Breaded chicken, house garlic sauce, crispy basil, steamed broccoli
More about Thai Square - 8601 SE 17th Ave
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS

Bamboo Sushi SW 12th

404 SW 12th Ave, Portland

Avg 4.6 (858 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chili Garlic Chicken$18.00
Garlic green beans, roasted cashew, pickled fresno chiles, chives
More about Bamboo Sushi SW 12th
Item pic

 

HI K SHOOTZ GRILL - 5716 SE 92nd Ave

5716 SE 92nd Ave, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Garlic Chicken Plate$16.50
Comes with 2 scoops of rice and 1 side
More about HI K SHOOTZ GRILL - 5716 SE 92nd Ave

