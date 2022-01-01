Garlic knots in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve garlic knots
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Good Neighbor Pizzeria
800 NE Dekum St, Portland
|Garlic Knots
Crisp and tender knots of dough brushed with fresh garlic, olive oil and sprinkled with parmesan, served with a side of red sauce or ranch
PIZZA • BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Fire on the Mountain Buffalo Wings
3443 NE 57th Ave, Portland
|Garlic Knots
|$8.75
Housemade pizza dough tied into knots and doused in garlic butter. Served with marinara or Queso.