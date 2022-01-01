Garlic knots in Portland

Portland restaurants that serve garlic knots

Good Neighbor Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Good Neighbor Pizzeria

800 NE Dekum St, Portland

Avg 4.4 (535 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Garlic Knots
Crisp and tender knots of dough brushed with fresh garlic, olive oil and sprinkled with parmesan, served with a side of red sauce or ranch
More about Good Neighbor Pizzeria
Fire on the Mountain Buffalo Wings image

PIZZA • BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Fire on the Mountain Buffalo Wings

3443 NE 57th Ave, Portland

Avg 4 (62 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Garlic Knots$8.75
Housemade pizza dough tied into knots and doused in garlic butter. Served with marinara or Queso.
More about Fire on the Mountain Buffalo Wings
Sunny's Pizza image

 

Sunny's Pizza

7738 SE 13th Ave, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Small Garlic Knots$3.00
Large Garlic Knots$6.00
More about Sunny's Pizza

