Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Garlic parmesan in
Portland
/
Portland
/
Garlic Parmesan
Portland restaurants that serve garlic parmesan
The Observatory - 8115 Southeast Stark Street
8115 Southeast Stark Street, Portland
No reviews yet
Side Garlic Parmesan Fries
$6.00
More about The Observatory - 8115 Southeast Stark Street
The Observatory
8115 Se Stark St, Portland
Avg 4.5
(224 reviews)
Side Garlic Parmesan Rosemary Fries
$6.00
More about The Observatory
Browse other tasty dishes in Portland
Veggie Burgers
Taquitos
Milkshakes
Chocolate Cake
Chicken Katsu
Steamed Rice
Veggie Burritos
Potstickers
Neighborhoods within Portland to explore
Southeast Portland
Avg 4.5
(19 restaurants)
Northeast Portland
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Pearl District
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Southwest Portland
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Downtown
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Northwest
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Industrial District
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
North Portland
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
Buckman
Avg 4.1
(5 restaurants)
More near Portland to explore
Vancouver
Avg 4.5
(51 restaurants)
Beaverton
Avg 4.6
(41 restaurants)
Lake Oswego
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Gresham
Avg 4.2
(10 restaurants)
Happy Valley
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Hillsboro
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
West Linn
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
Oregon City
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Sherwood
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Salem
Avg 4.5
(50 restaurants)
Hood River
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Albany
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Astoria
No reviews yet
Corvallis
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
The Dalles
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(295 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(953 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(210 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(575 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(134 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(603 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston