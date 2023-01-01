Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled cheese sandwiches in Portland

Portland restaurants
Toast

Portland restaurants that serve grilled cheese sandwiches

Roscoe's image

 

Roscoe's

8105 SE stark st, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Add Pesto Grilled Cheese Sandwich$3.00
Add a pesto grilled cheese sandwich. Great for dipping!
More about Roscoe's
Breakside Brewery image

PIZZA

Breakside Brewery - Dekum

820 NE Dekum St, Portland

Avg 4.5 (2120 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Cheese Sandwich$12.00
Vintage white cheddar, gruyere, and parmesan, served on rustic sandwich bread. Build your own gourmet grilled cheese with the list of ingredients below.
More about Breakside Brewery - Dekum
Restaurant banner

 

hit the spot! - 676 SE Morrison St

676 SE Morrison St, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Cheese Sandwich$4.99
2 slices of American cheese melted in between a buttery toasted potato roll.
Add bacon or toppings of your choice.
More about hit the spot! - 676 SE Morrison St
Restaurant banner

 

The Old Market Pub - 6959 SW Multnomah Blvd

6959 SW Multnomah Blvd, Portland, OR 97223

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Deluxe Grilled Cheese Sandwich$15.00
Stuffed with bleu, cheddar, swiss, mozzarella, & parmesan
along with fresh tomatoes on toasted local rustic bread OR
our house-made caraway mustard seed rye bread
More about The Old Market Pub - 6959 SW Multnomah Blvd

