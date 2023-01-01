Grilled cheese sandwiches in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve grilled cheese sandwiches
More about Roscoe's
Roscoe's
8105 SE stark st, Portland
|Add Pesto Grilled Cheese Sandwich
|$3.00
Add a pesto grilled cheese sandwich. Great for dipping!
More about Breakside Brewery - Dekum
PIZZA
Breakside Brewery - Dekum
820 NE Dekum St, Portland
|Grilled Cheese Sandwich
|$12.00
Vintage white cheddar, gruyere, and parmesan, served on rustic sandwich bread. Build your own gourmet grilled cheese with the list of ingredients below.
More about hit the spot! - 676 SE Morrison St
hit the spot! - 676 SE Morrison St
676 SE Morrison St, Portland
|Grilled Cheese Sandwich
|$4.99
2 slices of American cheese melted in between a buttery toasted potato roll.
Add bacon or toppings of your choice.
More about The Old Market Pub - 6959 SW Multnomah Blvd
The Old Market Pub - 6959 SW Multnomah Blvd
6959 SW Multnomah Blvd, Portland, OR 97223
|Deluxe Grilled Cheese Sandwich
|$15.00
Stuffed with bleu, cheddar, swiss, mozzarella, & parmesan
along with fresh tomatoes on toasted local rustic bread OR
our house-made caraway mustard seed rye bread