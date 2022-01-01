Grilled chicken in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve grilled chicken
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
10205 SW Washington Square Road, Tigard
|Brussels Sprouts, Quinoa & Grilled Chicken Salad
|$15.95
Shaved Brussels sprouts and arugula, roasted chicken, red & white quinoa, Zante currants, cranberries and candied walnuts. Served with White Balsamic Pomegranate Vinaigrette.
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
2290 NW Allie Ave., Hillsboro
|Brussels Sprouts, Quinoa & Grilled Chicken Salad
|$15.95
Shaved Brussels sprouts and arugula, roasted chicken, red & white quinoa, Zante currants, cranberries and candied walnuts. Served with White Balsamic Pomegranate Vinaigrette.
Grand Central
808 SE Morrison St., Portland
|Brussels Sprouts, Quinoa & Grilled Chicken Salad
|$15.95
Shaved Brussels sprouts and arugula, roasted chicken, red & white quinoa, Zante currants, cranberries and candied walnuts. Served with White Balsamic Pomegranate Vinaigrette.
Noho's Hawaiian Cafe
Noho's Hawaiian Cafe
4627 NE Fremont St., Portland
|Spicy Grilled Korean Chicken - Regular
|$14.80
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Grill
829 SE 9th Ave., Portland
|Brussels Sprouts, Quinoa & Grilled Chicken Salad
|$15.95
Shaved Brussels sprouts and arugula, roasted chicken, red & white quinoa, Zante currants, cranberries and candied walnuts. Served with White Balsamic Pomegranate Vinaigrette.
Big's Chicken - Glisan
4606 NE Glisan St., Portland
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Slaw, Pickles, White Gold & Fresno Sauce, Potato Bun
Ate-Oh-Ate - Burnside
2454 E Burnside St., Portland
|Grilled Korean Chicken
|$14.95
Grilled Boneless Thighs with Spicy Sweet Korean Sauce and Won Bok Kimchi. Served with Steamed Rice and Choice of Mac Salad or Green Salad with Creamy Sesame-Shoyu Dressing.
Ate-Oh-Ate Grill
5200 Southeast 52nd Avenue, Portland
|Grilled Korean Chicken
|$14.95
Grilled Boneless Thighs with Spicy Sweet Korean Sauce and Won Bok Kimchi. Served with Steamed Rice and Choice of Mac Salad or Green Salad with Creamy Sesame-Shoyu Dressing.
|Grilled Teriyaki Chicken
|$13.95
Grilled Boneless Thighs with Teriyaki Sauce