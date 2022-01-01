Grilled chicken in Portland

Portland restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Brussels Sprouts, Quinoa & Grilled Chicken Salad image

 

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online

10205 SW Washington Square Road, Tigard

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brussels Sprouts, Quinoa & Grilled Chicken Salad$15.95
Shaved Brussels sprouts and arugula, roasted chicken, red & white quinoa, Zante currants, cranberries and candied walnuts. Served with White Balsamic Pomegranate Vinaigrette.
More about Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
Brussels Sprouts, Quinoa & Grilled Chicken Salad image

 

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online

2290 NW Allie Ave., Hillsboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brussels Sprouts, Quinoa & Grilled Chicken Salad$15.95
Shaved Brussels sprouts and arugula, roasted chicken, red & white quinoa, Zante currants, cranberries and candied walnuts. Served with White Balsamic Pomegranate Vinaigrette.
More about Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
Brussels Sprouts, Quinoa & Grilled Chicken Salad image

 

Grand Central

808 SE Morrison St., Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Brussels Sprouts, Quinoa & Grilled Chicken Salad$15.95
Shaved Brussels sprouts and arugula, roasted chicken, red & white quinoa, Zante currants, cranberries and candied walnuts. Served with White Balsamic Pomegranate Vinaigrette.
More about Grand Central
Noho's Hawaiian Cafe image

SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Noho's Hawaiian Cafe

4627 NE Fremont St., Portland

Avg 4.6 (798 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Grilled Korean Chicken - Regular$14.80
More about Noho's Hawaiian Cafe
Brussels Sprouts, Quinoa & Grilled Chicken Salad image

 

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Grill

829 SE 9th Ave., Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brussels Sprouts, Quinoa & Grilled Chicken Salad$15.95
Shaved Brussels sprouts and arugula, roasted chicken, red & white quinoa, Zante currants, cranberries and candied walnuts. Served with White Balsamic Pomegranate Vinaigrette.
More about Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Grill
Item pic

 

Big's Chicken - Glisan

4606 NE Glisan St., Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Slaw, Pickles, White Gold & Fresno Sauce, Potato Bun
More about Big's Chicken - Glisan
Item pic

 

Ate-Oh-Ate - Burnside

2454 E Burnside St., Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Korean Chicken$14.95
Grilled Boneless Thighs with Spicy Sweet Korean Sauce and Won Bok Kimchi. Served with Steamed Rice and Choice of Mac Salad or Green Salad with Creamy Sesame-Shoyu Dressing.
More about Ate-Oh-Ate - Burnside
Item pic

 

Ate-Oh-Ate Grill

5200 Southeast 52nd Avenue, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Korean Chicken$14.95
Grilled Boneless Thighs with Spicy Sweet Korean Sauce and Won Bok Kimchi. Served with Steamed Rice and Choice of Mac Salad or Green Salad with Creamy Sesame-Shoyu Dressing.
Grilled Teriyaki Chicken$13.95
Grilled Boneless Thighs with Teriyaki Sauce
More about Ate-Oh-Ate Grill

