Grilled chicken sandwiches in Portland

Portland restaurants
Portland restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches

Laurelwood Public House and Brewery image

HAMBURGERS

Laurelwood Public House & Brewery

5115 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland

Avg 4.5 (1496 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Grilled chicken breast, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickled onion, basil pesto aioli, on a kaiser bun.
More about Laurelwood Public House & Brewery
Consumer pic

 

Rogue Hall at Portland State University at the bottom floor of the Vue Apartments

1717 SW Park Ave, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$15.00
More about Rogue Hall at Portland State University at the bottom floor of the Vue Apartments
Item pic

 

Big's Chicken - NE Glisan St

4606 NE Glisan St., Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Slaw, Pickles, White Gold & Fresno Sauce, Potato Bun
More about Big's Chicken - NE Glisan St
Suki's Bar & Grill image

FRENCH FRIES

Suki's Bar & Grill

2401 SW 4th Avenue, Portland

Avg 4.1 (890 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH$12.00
More about Suki's Bar & Grill
Bullseye Pub image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Bullseye Pub

4835 SW Pomona St, Portland

Avg 4.3 (475 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Grilled chicken breast, cheddar cheese, tomato, topped with homemade onion rings and BBQ sauce
More about Bullseye Pub

