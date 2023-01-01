Grilled chicken sandwiches in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches
HAMBURGERS
Laurelwood Public House & Brewery
5115 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Grilled chicken breast, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickled onion, basil pesto aioli, on a kaiser bun.
Rogue Hall at Portland State University at the bottom floor of the Vue Apartments
1717 SW Park Ave, Portland
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Big's Chicken - NE Glisan St
4606 NE Glisan St., Portland
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Slaw, Pickles, White Gold & Fresno Sauce, Potato Bun
FRENCH FRIES
Suki's Bar & Grill
2401 SW 4th Avenue, Portland
|GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$12.00