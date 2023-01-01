Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grits in Portland

Go
Portland restaurants
Toast

Portland restaurants that serve grits

Roscoe's image

 

Roscoe's

8105 SE stark st, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blackened SHRIMP cheesy grits$14.00
Blackened CHICKEN cheesy grits$13.50
Cheesy Grits And Blackened Shrimp$13.00
Cheesy grits with blackened shrimp and cornbread.
More about Roscoe's
Item pic

HAMBURGERS

Laurelwood Public House & Brewery

5115 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland

Avg 4.5 (1496 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shrimp & Grits (Sat/Sun Only)$17.00
Sauteed shrimp with bacon, tomatoes, and scallions on a bed of cheesy and creamy grits.
More about Laurelwood Public House & Brewery
Item pic

SALADS • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS

Deschutes Brewery Portland Public House - 210 NW 11th Ave

210 NW 11th Ave, Portland

Avg 4.5 (3064 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pork and Grits$21.00
Carlton Farms smoked pork shoulder, white cheddar and parmesan grits, arugula, spicy smoked jalapeno sauce
More about Deschutes Brewery Portland Public House - 210 NW 11th Ave
Nepo 42 image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Nepo 42

5403 NE 42nd Ave, Portland

Avg 4.4 (1176 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shrimp and Grits$14.00
Cajun spiced shrimp, okra, and bacon in a creole tomato sauce over grits
FOOD - SHRIMP & GRITS$14.00
Spicy cheese grits topped with sauteed shrimp, bacon, spicy Creole sauce.
More about Nepo 42
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Matador - East Portland

2424 E Burnside, Portland

Avg 4.2 (1680 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Shrimp & Grits$21.00
Creamy jalapeno grits, marinated tail-on shrimp, chile-garlic butter, arugula salad
More about The Matador - East Portland
Item pic

 

The Matador - N. Williams PDX

4111 North Williams Avenue, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Shrimp & Grits$21.00
Creamy jalapeno grits, marinated tail-on shrimp, chile-garlic butter, arugula salad
More about The Matador - N. Williams PDX
Southpark Seafood image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Southpark Seafood

901 SW. Salmon St., Portland

Avg 4.3 (3580 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chile Shrimp$17.00
dried chile beurre blanc, crispy smoked cheddar grits, cilantro
HH Shrimp + Grits$14.00
Dried chile beurre blanc, crispy smoked cheddar grits, cilantro
More about Southpark Seafood
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Matador - NW Portland

1438 NW 23rd Ave, Portland

Avg 4.3 (2045 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Shrimp & Grits$21.00
Creamy jalapeno grits, marinated tail-on shrimp, chile-garlic butter, arugula salad
More about The Matador - NW Portland
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill

6660 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland

Avg 4.7 (2974 reviews)
Takeout
*Cheesy Yellow Corn Grits$5.95
Yellow corn grits w, herbs, cream & Cheddar
*Gluten Free
Blackened Chicken and Southern Grits$7.95
Cajun spiced chicken thigh w/ cheddar cheese yellow grits, peppers, onions & mushrooms in Cajun cream sauce
Blackened Rockfish and Grits$21.70
Cajun-spiced & Blackened Oregon Rockfish with mushroom, peppers, onion, and Cajun supreme sauce over a hearty helping of cheese grits.
More about Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill

Map

Map

