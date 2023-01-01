Grits in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve grits
More about Roscoe's
Roscoe's
8105 SE stark st, Portland
|Blackened SHRIMP cheesy grits
|$14.00
|Blackened CHICKEN cheesy grits
|$13.50
|Cheesy Grits And Blackened Shrimp
|$13.00
Cheesy grits with blackened shrimp and cornbread.
More about Laurelwood Public House & Brewery
HAMBURGERS
Laurelwood Public House & Brewery
5115 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland
|Shrimp & Grits (Sat/Sun Only)
|$17.00
Sauteed shrimp with bacon, tomatoes, and scallions on a bed of cheesy and creamy grits.
More about Deschutes Brewery Portland Public House - 210 NW 11th Ave
SALADS • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS
Deschutes Brewery Portland Public House - 210 NW 11th Ave
210 NW 11th Ave, Portland
|Pork and Grits
|$21.00
Carlton Farms smoked pork shoulder, white cheddar and parmesan grits, arugula, spicy smoked jalapeno sauce
More about Nepo 42
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Nepo 42
5403 NE 42nd Ave, Portland
|Shrimp and Grits
|$14.00
Cajun spiced shrimp, okra, and bacon in a creole tomato sauce over grits
|FOOD - SHRIMP & GRITS
|$14.00
Spicy cheese grits topped with sauteed shrimp, bacon, spicy Creole sauce.
More about The Matador - East Portland
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Matador - East Portland
2424 E Burnside, Portland
|Grilled Shrimp & Grits
|$21.00
Creamy jalapeno grits, marinated tail-on shrimp, chile-garlic butter, arugula salad
More about The Matador - N. Williams PDX
The Matador - N. Williams PDX
4111 North Williams Avenue, Portland
|Grilled Shrimp & Grits
|$21.00
Creamy jalapeno grits, marinated tail-on shrimp, chile-garlic butter, arugula salad
More about Southpark Seafood
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Southpark Seafood
901 SW. Salmon St., Portland
|Chile Shrimp
|$17.00
dried chile beurre blanc, crispy smoked cheddar grits, cilantro
|HH Shrimp + Grits
|$14.00
Dried chile beurre blanc, crispy smoked cheddar grits, cilantro
More about The Matador - NW Portland
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Matador - NW Portland
1438 NW 23rd Ave, Portland
|Grilled Shrimp & Grits
|$21.00
Creamy jalapeno grits, marinated tail-on shrimp, chile-garlic butter, arugula salad
More about Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill
SEAFOOD
Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill
6660 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland
|*Cheesy Yellow Corn Grits
|$5.95
Yellow corn grits w, herbs, cream & Cheddar
*Gluten Free
|Blackened Chicken and Southern Grits
|$7.95
Cajun spiced chicken thigh w/ cheddar cheese yellow grits, peppers, onions & mushrooms in Cajun cream sauce
|Blackened Rockfish and Grits
|$21.70
Cajun-spiced & Blackened Oregon Rockfish with mushroom, peppers, onion, and Cajun supreme sauce over a hearty helping of cheese grits.