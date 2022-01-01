Hot chocolate in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve hot chocolate
More about Harlow
Harlow
505 NW 23rd Ave, Portland
|Ashwagandha Hot Chocolate
|$5.50
bittersweet chocolate, ashwagandha powder & cardamom agave syrup steamed with choice of milk
More about Portland Coffee Roasters
Portland Coffee Roasters
815 SE Oak St, Portland
|Hot Chocolate
|$3.95
Dark chocolate sauce and steamed milk. Top with whipped cream if you would like!
More about Harlow SE Hawthorne
Harlow SE Hawthorne
3632 SE Hawthorne Blvd, Portland
|Ashwagandha Hot Chocolate
|$5.50
bittersweet chocolate, ashwagandha powder & cardamom agave syrup steamed with choice of milk
More about Portland Coffee Roasters
Portland Coffee Roasters
7000 NE Airport Way North Lobby pre-security, Portland
|Hot Chocolate
|$3.95
Dark chocolate sauce and steamed milk. Top with whipped cream if you would like!
More about Portland Coffee Roasters
Portland Coffee Roasters
7000 NE Airport Way End of Terminal C, Portland
|Hot Chocolate
|$3.95
Dark chocolate sauce and steamed milk. Top with whipped cream if you would like!
More about Portland Coffee Roasters
Portland Coffee Roasters
7000 NE Airport Wy North Concourse between terminals D & E, Portland
|Hot Chocolate
|$3.95
Dark chocolate sauce and steamed milk. Top with whipped cream if you would like!