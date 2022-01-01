Hot chocolate in Portland

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Main pic

 

Harlow

505 NW 23rd Ave, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Ashwagandha Hot Chocolate$5.50
bittersweet chocolate, ashwagandha powder & cardamom agave syrup steamed with choice of milk
More about Harlow
Item pic

 

Portland Coffee Roasters

815 SE Oak St, Portland

Avg 4.8 (690 reviews)
Takeout
Hot Chocolate$3.95
Dark chocolate sauce and steamed milk. Top with whipped cream if you would like!
More about Portland Coffee Roasters
Consumer pic

 

Harlow SE Hawthorne

3632 SE Hawthorne Blvd, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Ashwagandha Hot Chocolate$5.50
bittersweet chocolate, ashwagandha powder & cardamom agave syrup steamed with choice of milk
More about Harlow SE Hawthorne
Item pic

 

Portland Coffee Roasters

7000 NE Airport Way North Lobby pre-security, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hot Chocolate$3.95
Dark chocolate sauce and steamed milk. Top with whipped cream if you would like!
More about Portland Coffee Roasters
Item pic

 

Portland Coffee Roasters

7000 NE Airport Way End of Terminal C, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hot Chocolate$3.95
Dark chocolate sauce and steamed milk. Top with whipped cream if you would like!
More about Portland Coffee Roasters
Item pic

 

Portland Coffee Roasters

7000 NE Airport Wy North Concourse between terminals D & E, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hot Chocolate$3.95
Dark chocolate sauce and steamed milk. Top with whipped cream if you would like!
More about Portland Coffee Roasters
Bella's Italian Bakery & Market image

 

Bella's Italian Bakery & Market

9119 SE Woodstock Blvd, Portland

Avg 4.6 (377 reviews)
Takeout
Hot chocolate$3.50
More about Bella's Italian Bakery & Market

