Huevos rancheros in
Portland
/
Portland
/
Huevos Rancheros
Portland restaurants that serve huevos rancheros
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Nepo 42
5403 NE 42nd Ave, Portland
Avg 4.4
(1176 reviews)
Huevos Rancheros
$14.00
More about Nepo 42
Marco’s Café and Espresso Bar
7910 SW 35th Ave, Portland
No reviews yet
Huevos Rancheros
$16.25
eggs, corn tortilla, black beans, jack cheese, avocado, spanish sauce
Huevos Rancheros w/ Chorizo
$19.25
eggs, corn tortilla, black beans, jack cheese, avocado, chorizo, spanish sauce
More about Marco’s Café and Espresso Bar
