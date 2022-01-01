Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hummus in Portland

Go
Portland restaurants
Toast

Portland restaurants that serve hummus

Shine Distillery & Grill image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • CAKES

Shine Distillery & Grill

4232 N Williams Ave, Portland

Avg 4.7 (361 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
HUMMUS$12.00
More about Shine Distillery & Grill
Nepo 42 image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Nepo 42

5403 NE 42nd Ave, Portland

Avg 4.4 (1176 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Hummus$12.00
House-made hummus with toasted pita, feta cheese, crudité, kalamata olives, and pickled red onions.
More about Nepo 42
Milwaukie Pizza Co image

 

Milwaukie Pizza Co

13239 SE McLoughlin, Milwaukie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Black Bean Hummus$7.00
More about Milwaukie Pizza Co
Item pic

 

Breakside Brewery

1570 NW 22nd Ave, Portland

Avg 4.9 (191 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hummus$12.00
(v) Herb-oiled pita, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, feta, tzatziki.
(GF sub corn tortilla chips)
More about Breakside Brewery
Bullseye Pub image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Bullseye Pub

4835 SW Pomona St, Portland

Avg 4.3 (475 reviews)
Takeout
Hummus Plate$8.00
Homemade Hummus w/pita bread, carrots, cucumbers and feta
More about Bullseye Pub
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Hey Love

920 E Burnside St, Portland

Avg 4.6 (478 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hummus & Grilled Pita (V)$12.00
Roasted Beet & White Bean Hummus, Vegan Feta, Fried Garbanzos, Radish, Endive Cups, Black Garlic Vinaigrette, Grilled Pita *Contains Garlic, Coconut, Gluten (GF version available)
More about Hey Love
Item pic

GRILL

Schilling Cider House - Portland

930 SE 10th Ave, Portland

Avg 4.7 (343 reviews)
Takeout
Hummus Plate$11.00
Scratch made lemon garlic hummus served with fresh tortilla chips and local veggies.
More about Schilling Cider House - Portland
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill

6660 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland

Avg 4.7 (2974 reviews)
Takeout
Hummus & Tzatziki$7.95
Traditional Greek chickpea hummus & cucumber yogurt tzatziki sauce served w/ fried pita chips & celery sticks
More about Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill

