Hummus in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve hummus
Shine Distillery & Grill
4232 N Williams Ave, Portland
|HUMMUS
|$12.00
Nepo 42
5403 NE 42nd Ave, Portland
|Hummus
|$12.00
House-made hummus with toasted pita, feta cheese, crudité, kalamata olives, and pickled red onions.
Breakside Brewery
1570 NW 22nd Ave, Portland
|Hummus
|$12.00
(v) Herb-oiled pita, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, feta, tzatziki.
(GF sub corn tortilla chips)
Bullseye Pub
4835 SW Pomona St, Portland
|Hummus Plate
|$8.00
Homemade Hummus w/pita bread, carrots, cucumbers and feta
Hey Love
920 E Burnside St, Portland
|Hummus & Grilled Pita (V)
|$12.00
Roasted Beet & White Bean Hummus, Vegan Feta, Fried Garbanzos, Radish, Endive Cups, Black Garlic Vinaigrette, Grilled Pita *Contains Garlic, Coconut, Gluten (GF version available)
Schilling Cider House - Portland
930 SE 10th Ave, Portland
|Hummus Plate
|$11.00
Scratch made lemon garlic hummus served with fresh tortilla chips and local veggies.