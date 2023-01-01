Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Jambalaya in Portland

Portland restaurants
Toast

Portland restaurants that serve jambalaya

Roscoe's image

 

Roscoe's

8105 SE stark st, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Jambalaya$10.50
Served with cornbread.
Blackened Fish Jambalaya$14.50
Served with cornbread.
Veggie Jambalaya$10.50
More about Roscoe's
Consumer pic

 

Screen Door Restaurant East Side

2337 E Burnside St, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Seafood Jambalaya$28.00
blackened local rockfish over paella-style rice w/ andouille sausage, crawfish tails, tomatoes & trinity, topped w/ pimiento
pepper aioli
More about Screen Door Restaurant East Side
Consumer pic

 

Screen Door Restaurant Pearl

1131 NW Couch St, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Seafood Jambalaya$28.00
blackened local rockfish over paella-style rice w/ andouille sausage, crawfish tails, tomatoes & trinity, topped w/ pimiento
pepper aioli
More about Screen Door Restaurant Pearl
Tiny Bubble Room image

 

Tiny Bubble Room

2025 N Lombard St, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Jambalaya combo$18.00
Shrimp, chicken, and andouille sausage. Served with cornbread.
Jambalaya Catfish$16.00
Jambalaya blackened shrimp$16.00
Served with cornbread.
More about Tiny Bubble Room

