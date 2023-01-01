Jambalaya in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve jambalaya
Roscoe's
8105 SE stark st, Portland
|Veggie Jambalaya
|$10.50
Served with cornbread.
|Blackened Fish Jambalaya
|$14.50
Served with cornbread.
Screen Door Restaurant East Side
2337 E Burnside St, Portland
|Seafood Jambalaya
|$28.00
blackened local rockfish over paella-style rice w/ andouille sausage, crawfish tails, tomatoes & trinity, topped w/ pimiento
pepper aioli
Screen Door Restaurant Pearl
1131 NW Couch St, Portland
|Seafood Jambalaya
|$28.00
blackened local rockfish over paella-style rice w/ andouille sausage, crawfish tails, tomatoes & trinity, topped w/ pimiento
pepper aioli