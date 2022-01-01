Karaage in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve karaage
More about Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Beaverton
Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Beaverton
11830 NW Cedar Falls Dr #128, Portland
|Karaage Don
|$12.00
唐揚げ丼 Everyone’s favorite chicken karaage on a bed of rice, salad greens, tomatoes and drizzled with our special sesame dressing
|Chicken Karaage
|$6.80
唐揚げ Japanese deep-fried marinated chicken with spicy mayo
|Karaage Salad
|$9.50
唐揚げサラダ Crispy, juicy Japanese deep-friend chicken on a bed of lettuce greens, cucumber, and tomato
More about AFURI Ramen & Dumplings - Downtown Portland
AFURI Ramen & Dumplings - Downtown Portland
50 SW 3rd ave, Portland
|Karaage Tori Gohan
|$9.00
karaage gohan - karaage, sweet chili soy sauce, Japanese mayo, sesame, bamboo shoots, frisee, green onion, pickled ginger, nori
|Spicy Karaage
|$8.00
marinated fried chicken thigh, tossed in red chile, shichimi togarashi, and nori, served with spicy chili sauce, mayo, sesame, lemon, and green onion
|Spicy Tori Karaage Gohan
|$9.00
spicy chicken karaage, chili sauce, spicy mayo, frisee, green onion, pickled ginger, nori, sesame, bamboo
More about Bamboo Sushi
Bamboo Sushi
1409 NE Alberta St, Portland
|Chicken Karaage
|$9.00
Crispy fried marinated chicken with dill kewpie-style mayo.
More about Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Portland Food Hall
SOUPS • SUSHI • RAMEN
Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Portland Food Hall
827 SW 2nd Ave, Portland
|Karaage Don
|$12.00
唐揚げ丼 Everyone’s favorite chicken karaage on a bed of rice, salad greens, tomatoes and drizzled with our special sesame dressing
|Chicken Karaage
|$6.80
唐揚げ Japanese deep-fried marinated chicken with spicy mayo
|Karaage Salad
|$9.50
唐揚げサラダ Crispy, juicy Japanese deep-friend chicken on a bed of lettuce greens, cucumber, and tomato
More about Bamboo Sushi
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Bamboo Sushi
836 NW 23rd Ave., Portland
|Chicken Karaage
|$9.00
Crispy fried marinated chicken with dill kewpie-style mayo.
More about Miyamoto
SUSHI
Miyamoto
8105 SE Stark St, Portland
|Chicken Karaage
|$9.00
Japanese Fried Chicken
Served with lemon slices and spicy mayo on the side.
More about Bamboo Sushi
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Bamboo Sushi
310 SE 28th St, Portland
|Chicken Karaage
|$9.00
Crispy fried marinated chicken with dill kewpie-style mayo.