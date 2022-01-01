Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Karaage in Portland

Item pic

 

Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Beaverton

11830 NW Cedar Falls Dr #128, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Karaage Don$12.00
唐揚げ丼 Everyone’s favorite chicken karaage on a bed of rice, salad greens, tomatoes and drizzled with our special sesame dressing
Chicken Karaage$6.80
唐揚げ Japanese deep-fried marinated chicken with spicy mayo
Karaage Salad$9.50
唐揚げサラダ Crispy, juicy Japanese deep-friend chicken on a bed of lettuce greens, cucumber, and tomato
More about Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Beaverton
Item pic

 

AFURI Ramen & Dumplings - Downtown Portland

50 SW 3rd ave, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Karaage Tori Gohan$9.00
karaage gohan - karaage, sweet chili soy sauce, Japanese mayo, sesame, bamboo shoots, frisee, green onion, pickled ginger, nori
Spicy Karaage$8.00
marinated fried chicken thigh, tossed in red chile, shichimi togarashi, and nori, served with spicy chili sauce, mayo, sesame, lemon, and green onion
Spicy Tori Karaage Gohan$9.00
spicy chicken karaage, chili sauce, spicy mayo, frisee, green onion, pickled ginger, nori, sesame, bamboo
More about AFURI Ramen & Dumplings - Downtown Portland
Item pic

 

Item pic

SOUPS • SUSHI • RAMEN

Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Miyamoto image

SUSHI

Miyamoto

8105 SE Stark St, Portland

Avg 4.7 (582 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Karaage$9.00
Japanese Fried Chicken
Served with lemon slices and spicy mayo on the side.
More about Miyamoto
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS

