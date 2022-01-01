Katsu in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve katsu
Ate-Oh-Ate - Burnside
2454 E Burnside St., Portland
|Katsu Chicken
|$13.95
Panko-Crusted Chicken Cutlets Fried & Served with House Katsu Sauce. Served with Rice and Choice of Mac Salad or Green Salad with Creamy Sesame-Shoyu Salad Dressing.
Ate-Oh-Ate Grill
5200 Southeast 52nd Avenue, Portland
|Katsu Chicken
|$13.95
Panko-Crusted Chicken Cutlets Fried & Served with House Katsu Sauce. Served with Rice and Choice of Mac Salad or Green Salad with Creamy Sesame-Shoyu Salad Dressing.
|Pork Katsu
|$13.95
Panko-Crusted Pork Cutlets Fried & Served with House Katsu Sauce. Served with Rice and Choice of Mac Salad or Green Salad with Creamy Sesame-Shoyu Salad Dressing.