Kimchi in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve kimchi
AFURI Ramen & Dumplings - Downtown Portland
50 SW 3rd ave, Portland
|side kimchi (v)
|$4.00
side vegan kimchi
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
10205 SW Washington Square Road, Tigard
|Gochuchang Korean BBQ Pork & Kimchi Fried Rice
|$18.95
Boneless smoked country pork ribs basted with Korean BBQ sauce and served around chopped Kimchi Fried Rice with green onions. Topped with an egg sunny side up egg.
Suki's Bar & Grill
2401 SW 4th Avenue, Portland
|KIMCHI FRIED RICE
|$14.00
Korean scallions, kimchi, chopped bacon
and rice topped with an over easy egg.
Served with Hawaiian sweet roll and spicy
gochujang sauce on the side. Comes with side of kimchi. Add choice of protein for $3.
|KIMCHI DIRTY FRIES
|$11.00
Ate-Oh-Ate - Burnside
2454 E Burnside St., Portland
|Kimchi
|$2.95
Our housemade Won-bok Kimchi - cabbage, daikon, Korean chili powder
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
2290 NW Allie Ave., Hillsboro
|Gochuchang Korean BBQ Pork & Kimchi Fried Rice
|$18.95
Boneless smoked country pork ribs basted with Korean BBQ sauce and served around chopped Kimchi Fried Rice with green onions. Topped with an egg sunny side up egg.
Blossoming Lotus Cafe
2122 NW Quimby Street, Portland
|Kimchi Pasta Salad
|$9.00
Broccoli, English peas tossed with elbow pasta and a sweet and spicy Gojuchang cashew cream sauce. Topped off with our coconut bacon, Sesame seeds. Served chilled.