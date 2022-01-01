Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kimchi in Portland

Portland restaurants
Portland restaurants that serve kimchi

Harlow

505 NW 23rd Ave, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kimchi Side$1.50
AFURI Ramen & Dumplings - Downtown Portland

50 SW 3rd ave, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
side kimchi (v)$4.00
side vegan kimchi
Harlow SE Hawthorne

3632 SE Hawthorne Blvd, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kimchi Side$1.50
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online

10205 SW Washington Square Road, Tigard

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Gochuchang Korean BBQ Pork & Kimchi Fried Rice$18.95
Boneless smoked country pork ribs basted with Korean BBQ sauce and served around chopped Kimchi Fried Rice with green onions. Topped with an egg sunny side up egg.
TACOS

Tacovore

3707 NE Fremont St, Portland

Avg 4.5 (10 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SIDE Kimchi$3.00
FRENCH FRIES

Suki's Bar & Grill

2401 SW 4th Avenue, Portland

Avg 4.1 (890 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
KIMCHI FRIED RICE$14.00
Korean scallions, kimchi, chopped bacon
and rice topped with an over easy egg.
Served with Hawaiian sweet roll and spicy
gochujang sauce on the side. Comes with side of kimchi. Add choice of protein for $3.
KIMCHI DIRTY FRIES$11.00
Ate-Oh-Ate - Burnside

2454 E Burnside St., Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kimchi$2.95
Our housemade Won-bok Kimchi - cabbage, daikon, Korean chili powder
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online

2290 NW Allie Ave., Hillsboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Gochuchang Korean BBQ Pork & Kimchi Fried Rice$18.95
Boneless smoked country pork ribs basted with Korean BBQ sauce and served around chopped Kimchi Fried Rice with green onions. Topped with an egg sunny side up egg.
SMOOTHIES

Blossoming Lotus Cafe

2122 NW Quimby Street, Portland

Avg 4.7 (89 reviews)
Takeout
Kimchi Pasta Salad$9.00
Broccoli, English peas tossed with elbow pasta and a sweet and spicy Gojuchang cashew cream sauce. Topped off with our coconut bacon, Sesame seeds. Served chilled.
Pink Rabbit

232 NW 12th ave, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kimchi Fried Rice$12.00
Ate-Oh-Ate Grill

5200 Southeast 52nd Avenue, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kimchi$2.95
Our housemade Won-bok Kimchi - cabbage, daikon, Korean chili powder
