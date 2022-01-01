Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lamb burgers in Portland

Portland restaurants
Portland restaurants that serve lamb burgers

Southland Whiskey Kitchen image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Southland Whiskey Kitchen

1422 Northwest 23rd Avenue, Portland

Avg 4 (902 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Lamb BURGER$16.00
spice + herb seasoned venison burger, grilled to
medium with lettuce, pickles, tomato + arugula.
served with truffle fries
More about Southland Whiskey Kitchen
Item pic

 

Ankeny Tap & Table and Gorges Beer

2724 SE Ankeny St., Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lamb Burger$17.00
All-natural lamb with lemon vinaigrette arugula, savory tomato jam and goat cheese.
More about Ankeny Tap & Table and Gorges Beer
The Observatory image

 

The Observatory

8115 Se Stark St, Portland

Avg 4.5 (224 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Lamb Burger$15.50
reister farms grass fed lamb, portland creamery goat cheese, roasted red peppers, pickled onions and red pepper aioli with fries
More about The Observatory

