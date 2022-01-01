Lamb burgers in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve lamb burgers
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Southland Whiskey Kitchen
1422 Northwest 23rd Avenue, Portland
|Lamb BURGER
|$16.00
spice + herb seasoned venison burger, grilled to
medium with lettuce, pickles, tomato + arugula.
served with truffle fries
Ankeny Tap & Table and Gorges Beer
2724 SE Ankeny St., Portland
|Lamb Burger
|$17.00
All-natural lamb with lemon vinaigrette arugula, savory tomato jam and goat cheese.