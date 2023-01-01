Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Lamb gyros in
Portland
/
Portland
/
Lamb Gyros
Portland restaurants that serve lamb gyros
Lil' Shalom
1128 SW Alder St., Portland
No reviews yet
Lamb Gyro
$16.00
More about Lil' Shalom
The Old Market Pub - 6959 SW Multnomah Blvd
6959 SW Multnomah Blvd, Portland, OR 97223
No reviews yet
Big Lamb & Beef Gyro
$15.00
(Our Best-Selling Item!) House-made cucumber tzatziki, fresh tomatoes,
bermuda onion, and feta on grilled pita
More about The Old Market Pub - 6959 SW Multnomah Blvd
Browse other tasty dishes in Portland
Green Beans
Chicken Fried Steaks
Kebabs
Pan Pizza
Sashimi
Chicken Parmesan
Turkey Reuben
Street Tacos
Neighborhoods within Portland to explore
Southeast Portland
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Northeast Portland
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Pearl District
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Southwest Portland
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Downtown
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Industrial District
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
North Portland
Avg 4.7
(6 restaurants)
Northwest
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Alphabet District
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
More near Portland to explore
Vancouver
Avg 4.5
(59 restaurants)
Beaverton
Avg 4.6
(46 restaurants)
Lake Oswego
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Gresham
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Hillsboro
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Happy Valley
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
West Linn
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
Oregon City
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Sherwood
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Salem
Avg 4.5
(68 restaurants)
Hood River
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Albany
Avg 4.8
(5 restaurants)
Astoria
No reviews yet
Corvallis
Avg 4.6
(17 restaurants)
The Dalles
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(335 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(1172 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(247 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(657 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(153 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(716 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston