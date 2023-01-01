Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lamb gyros in Portland

Portland restaurants
Portland restaurants that serve lamb gyros

Lil' Shalom

1128 SW Alder St., Portland

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lamb Gyro$16.00
The Old Market Pub - 6959 SW Multnomah Blvd

6959 SW Multnomah Blvd, Portland, OR 97223

TakeoutFast Pay
Big Lamb & Beef Gyro$15.00
(Our Best-Selling Item!) House-made cucumber tzatziki, fresh tomatoes,
bermuda onion, and feta on grilled pita
