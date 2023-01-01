Lassi in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve lassi
Moberi - Mississippi
4220 N Mississippi Ave, Portland
|Mango Lassi
|$6.50
Mango, Coconut Milk, and Lime topped with Cardamom
Moberi - Hawthorne
3646 SE Hawthorne Blvd, Portland
|Mango Lassi
|$6.50
Mango, Coconut Milk, and Lime topped with Cardamom
The Sudra - 28th Ave
28 NE 28th Ave, Portland
|Mango Lassi
|$8.00
Soy Yogurt, Mango Chutney
The Sudra - Mississippi
906 N. Fremont, Portland
|Mango Lassi
|$8.00
Soy Yogurt, Mango Chutney