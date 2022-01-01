Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Macarons in Portland

Portland restaurants
Portland restaurants that serve macarons

TANAKA International Inc.

678 Southwest 12th Avenue, Portland

TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Macaron RaspberryPistachio$3.00
Raspberry Compote
More about TANAKA International Inc.
PASTRY • CHICKEN

Petite Provence - Division

4834 SE Division St, Portland

Avg 4.3 (988 reviews)
Takeout
Macaron Box 10$18.00
French cookies filled with a variety of buttercream fillings.
Macaron Box 5$9.00
French cookies filled with a variety of buttercream fillings.
More about Petite Provence - Division
SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Petite Provence - Sandy

3420 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland

Avg 4.7 (390 reviews)
Takeout
Macaron Box 10$18.00
French cookies filled with a variety of buttercream fillings.
Macaron Tree 30$57.00
A beautiful display of French ingenuity. We have created a towering selection of 30 decadent mini macarons and then locked them in a case so your family can only look unless you decide to share...a perfect holiday gift meant for 1 or for many. The choice is up to you!
Macaron Box 5$9.00
French cookies filled with a variety of buttercream fillings.
More about Petite Provence - Sandy
Jade Bistro

7912 SE 13th Ave, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Macaron$1.25
More about Jade Bistro
PASTRY

Petite Provence Alberta

1824 NE Alberta St, Portland

Avg 4.5 (1659 reviews)
Takeout
Macaron Box 10$18.00
French cookies filled with a variety of buttercream fillings.
Macaron Box 5$9.00
French cookies filled with a variety of buttercream fillings.
More about Petite Provence Alberta
La Provence - Wholesale

3434 Northeast Sandy Boulevard, Portland

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
Macaron Box 5$9.00
French cookies filled with a variety of buttercream fillings.
More about La Provence - Wholesale
La Provence & Petite Provence - Commissary

4834 SE Division St, Portland

No reviews yet
Macaron Box 5$9.00
French cookies filled with a variety of buttercream fillings.
More about La Provence & Petite Provence - Commissary

