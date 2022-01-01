Macarons in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve macarons
TANAKA International Inc.
678 Southwest 12th Avenue, Portland
|Macaron RaspberryPistachio
|$3.00
Raspberry Compote
PASTRY • CHICKEN
Petite Provence - Division
4834 SE Division St, Portland
|Macaron Box 10
|$18.00
French cookies filled with a variety of buttercream fillings.
|Macaron Box 5
|$9.00
French cookies filled with a variety of buttercream fillings.
SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Petite Provence - Sandy
3420 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland
|Macaron Box 10
|$18.00
French cookies filled with a variety of buttercream fillings.
|Macaron Tree 30
|$57.00
A beautiful display of French ingenuity. We have created a towering selection of 30 decadent mini macarons and then locked them in a case so your family can only look unless you decide to share...a perfect holiday gift meant for 1 or for many. The choice is up to you!
|Macaron Box 5
|$9.00
French cookies filled with a variety of buttercream fillings.
PASTRY
Petite Provence Alberta
1824 NE Alberta St, Portland
|Macaron Box 10
|$18.00
French cookies filled with a variety of buttercream fillings.
|Macaron Box 5
|$9.00
French cookies filled with a variety of buttercream fillings.
La Provence - Wholesale
3434 Northeast Sandy Boulevard, Portland
|Macaron Box 5
|$9.00
French cookies filled with a variety of buttercream fillings.
La Provence & Petite Provence - Commissary
4834 SE Division St, Portland
|Macaron Box 5
|$9.00
French cookies filled with a variety of buttercream fillings.