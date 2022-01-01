Mahi mahi in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve mahi mahi
SEAFOOD • NOODLES
Noho's Hawaiian Cafe - Portland
4627 NE Fremont St., Portland
|Mahi Mahi Stir Fry
|$23.95
Marco’s Café and Espresso Bar
7910 SW 35th Ave, Portland
|Mahi-Mahi
|$27.00
6 oz pan seared mahi-mahi paired with creamy risotto, asparagus & fresh tomato beurre blanc
Ankeny Tap & Table and Gorges Beer
2724 SE Ankeny St., Portland
|Mahi Tacos
|$17.00
Wild caught Mahi. Gorges beer battered and lightly fried. Mango Pineapple slaw, chipotle crema, cilantro. On a flour tortilla with a charred lime with habanero hot sauce on side.