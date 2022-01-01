Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mahi mahi in Portland

Go
Portland restaurants
Toast

Portland restaurants that serve mahi mahi

Noho's Hawaiian Cafe image

SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Noho's Hawaiian Cafe - Portland

4627 NE Fremont St., Portland

Avg 4.6 (798 reviews)
Takeout
Mahi Mahi Stir Fry$23.95
More about Noho's Hawaiian Cafe - Portland
Consumer pic

 

Marco’s Café and Espresso Bar

7910 SW 35th Ave, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mahi-Mahi$27.00
6 oz pan seared mahi-mahi paired with creamy risotto, asparagus & fresh tomato beurre blanc
More about Marco’s Café and Espresso Bar
Ankeny Tap & Table and Gorges Beer image

 

Ankeny Tap & Table and Gorges Beer

2724 SE Ankeny St., Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mahi Tacos$17.00
Wild caught Mahi. Gorges beer battered and lightly fried. Mango Pineapple slaw, chipotle crema, cilantro. On a flour tortilla with a charred lime with habanero hot sauce on side.
More about Ankeny Tap & Table and Gorges Beer

Browse other tasty dishes in Portland

Coleslaw

Pretzels

Tortellini

Cheesecake

Steak Burritos

Chai Lattes

Pork Belly

Muffins

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Portland to explore

Southeast Portland

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Northeast Portland

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Pearl District

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Southwest Portland

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Industrial District

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

North Portland

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Buckman

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Portland to explore

Vancouver

Avg 4.5 (52 restaurants)

Beaverton

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Lake Oswego

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Gresham

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Hillsboro

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Happy Valley

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

West Linn

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Oregon City

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Sherwood

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Salem

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Hood River

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Astoria

No reviews yet

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

The Dalles

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (301 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (994 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (223 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (599 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (137 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (620 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston