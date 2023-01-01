Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mango lassi in Portland

Portland restaurants
Portland restaurants that serve mango lassi

Item pic

 

Moberi - Mississippi

4220 N Mississippi Ave, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mango Lassi$6.50
Mango, Coconut Milk, and Lime topped with Cardamom
More about Moberi - Mississippi
Item pic

 

Moberi - Hawthorne

3646 SE Hawthorne Blvd, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mango Lassi$6.50
Mango, Coconut Milk, and Lime topped with Cardamom
More about Moberi - Hawthorne
Item pic

 

The Sudra - 28th Ave

28 NE 28th Ave, Portland

Avg 4.5 (1523 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mango Lassi$8.00
Soy Yogurt, Mango Chutney
More about The Sudra - 28th Ave
Item pic

 

The Sudra - Mississippi

906 N. Fremont, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mango Lassi$8.00
Soy Yogurt, Mango Chutney
More about The Sudra - Mississippi
Item pic

 

Moberi - Slabtown - 1755 NW 23rd Ave

1755 NW 23rd Ave, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mango Lassi$6.50
Mango, Coconut Milk, and Lime topped with Cardamom
More about Moberi - Slabtown - 1755 NW 23rd Ave

