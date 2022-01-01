Meatball subs in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve meatball subs
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Good Neighbor Pizzeria - 800 NE Dekum St
707 NE Liberty street, Portland
|Meatball sandwich
|$12.50
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Nepo 42
5403 NE 42nd Ave, Portland
|Meatball Sub
|$16.00
Meatballs, marinara, and provolone cheese on a hoagie roll
The Star Portland - 1309 NW Hoyt St
1309 NW Hoyt St, Portland
|Meatball Sandwich
|$14.00
Mozzarella, meatballs, house marinara, parmesan. Served on a toasted French roll with a choice of kettle chips or green salad.