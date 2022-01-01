Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Meatball subs in Portland

Portland restaurants that serve meatball subs

Good Neighbor Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Good Neighbor Pizzeria - 800 NE Dekum St

707 NE Liberty street, Portland

Avg 4.4 (535 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Meatball sandwich$12.50
More about Good Neighbor Pizzeria - 800 NE Dekum St
Nepo 42 image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Nepo 42

5403 NE 42nd Ave, Portland

Avg 4.4 (1176 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Meatball Sub$16.00
Meatballs, marinara, and provolone cheese on a hoagie roll
More about Nepo 42
Item pic

 

The Star Portland - 1309 NW Hoyt St

1309 NW Hoyt St, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Meatball Sandwich$14.00
Mozzarella, meatballs, house marinara, parmesan. Served on a toasted French roll with a choice of kettle chips or green salad.
More about The Star Portland - 1309 NW Hoyt St
Fire on the Mountain Buffalo Wings image

PIZZA • BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Fire on the Mountain | Fremont

3443 NE 57th Ave, Portland

Avg 4 (62 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Poblano Burger$15.00
All beef patty with crispy red onions, Poblano peppers, pepper jack cheese and Dijon mustard.
More about Fire on the Mountain | Fremont

