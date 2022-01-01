Meatloaf in Portland

Bantam Tavern image

FRENCH FRIES

Bantam Tavern

922 NW 21st Ave, Portland

Avg 4.6 (211 reviews)
Takeout
Meatloaf Sandwich$14.00
Grilled ground Chuck Meatloaf, bourbon glaze, tomato bacon jam, special sauce, slaw, on sourdough bread.
More about Bantam Tavern
Old Fashion' Meatloaf image

SEAFOOD

Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill

6660 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland

Avg 4.7 (2974 reviews)
Takeout
Old Fashion' Meatloaf$6.95
House made beef meatloaf topped w/ onion straws, mushroom & onion sauce. Served w/ garlic mashers
More about Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill
The Observatory image

 

The Observatory

8115 Se Stark St, Portland

Avg 4.5 (224 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Country Meatloaf$17.50
hoisin-sriracha glaze, brussels sprouts, mashed potatoes & gravy
More about The Observatory

