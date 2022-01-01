Milkshakes in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve milkshakes
More about Mike's Drive In - Milwaukie
Mike's Drive In - Milwaukie
3045 Se Harrison St, Milwaukie
|Small (16oz) Old-Fashioned Milkshakes
|$5.65
|Kids Classic Milkshake
|$3.90
Our classic milkshakes and malts are made from rich soft serve ice cream with your choice of gourmet flavorings.
|Large (22oz) Old-Fashioned Milkshakes
|$6.65
More about Mike's Drive In - Tigard
Mike's Drive In - Tigard
11634 SW Pacific Highway, Tigard
|Medium Milkshake
|$6.15
Our classic milkshakes and malts are made from rich soft serve ice cream with your choice of gourmet flavorings.
|Kids Milkshake
|$4.05
Our classic milkshakes and malts are made from rich soft serve ice cream with your choice of gourmet flavorings.
|Small Milkshake
|$5.10
Our classic milkshakes and malts are made from rich soft serve ice cream with your choice of gourmet flavorings.