Milkshakes in Portland

Portland restaurants
Portland restaurants that serve milkshakes

Mike's Drive In - Milwaukie

3045 Se Harrison St, Milwaukie

Small (16oz) Old-Fashioned Milkshakes$5.65
Kids Classic Milkshake$3.90
Our classic milkshakes and malts are made from rich soft serve ice cream with your choice of gourmet flavorings.
Large (22oz) Old-Fashioned Milkshakes$6.65
Mike's Drive In - Tigard

11634 SW Pacific Highway, Tigard

Medium Milkshake$6.15
Our classic milkshakes and malts are made from rich soft serve ice cream with your choice of gourmet flavorings.
Kids Milkshake$4.05
Our classic milkshakes and malts are made from rich soft serve ice cream with your choice of gourmet flavorings.
Small Milkshake$5.10
Our classic milkshakes and malts are made from rich soft serve ice cream with your choice of gourmet flavorings.
