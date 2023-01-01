Miso soup in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve miso soup
More about Bamboo Sushi - NE Alberta
Bamboo Sushi - NE Alberta
1409 NE Alberta St, Portland
|Miso Soup
|$5.00
Seaweed, tofu, green onion
|Miso Soup
|$4.00
More about Bamboo Sushi NW 23rd
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Bamboo Sushi NW 23rd
836 NW 23rd Ave., Portland
|Miso Soup
|$4.00
Seaweed, tofu, green onion
More about Miyamoto
SUSHI
Miyamoto
8105 SE Stark St, Portland
|Miso Soup
|$2.00
(contains shiitake mushrooms)
More about Bamboo Sushi SE
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Bamboo Sushi SE
310 SE 28th St, Portland
|Miso Soup
|$5.00
Seaweed, tofu, green onion
More about Bamboo Sushi SW 12th
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS
Bamboo Sushi SW 12th
404 SW 12th Ave, Portland
|Miso Soup
|$4.00
|Miso Soup
|$5.00
Seaweed, tofu, green onion