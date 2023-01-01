Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Miso soup in Portland

Go
Portland restaurants
Toast

Portland restaurants that serve miso soup

Consumer pic

 

KAEDE

8268 Se 13th Ave, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Miso Soup (8oz)$4.00
More about KAEDE
Item pic

 

Bamboo Sushi - NE Alberta

1409 NE Alberta St, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Miso Soup$5.00
Seaweed, tofu, green onion
Miso Soup$4.00
More about Bamboo Sushi - NE Alberta
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Bamboo Sushi NW 23rd

836 NW 23rd Ave., Portland

Avg 4.8 (200 reviews)
Takeout
Miso Soup$4.00
Seaweed, tofu, green onion
More about Bamboo Sushi NW 23rd
Miyamoto image

SUSHI

Miyamoto

8105 SE Stark St, Portland

Avg 4.7 (582 reviews)
Takeout
Miso Soup$2.00
(contains shiitake mushrooms)
More about Miyamoto
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Bamboo Sushi SE

310 SE 28th St, Portland

Avg 4.7 (2470 reviews)
Takeout
Miso Soup$5.00
Seaweed, tofu, green onion
More about Bamboo Sushi SE
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS

Bamboo Sushi SW 12th

404 SW 12th Ave, Portland

Avg 4.6 (858 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Miso Soup$4.00
Miso Soup$5.00
Seaweed, tofu, green onion
More about Bamboo Sushi SW 12th
Restaurant banner

 

Uchu Sushi - 3940 N Mississippi Ave

3940 N Mississippi Ave, Porltand

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Miso Soup$3.00
With tofu, seaweed & green onions
More about Uchu Sushi - 3940 N Mississippi Ave

Browse other tasty dishes in Portland

Chorizo Burritos

Steamed Rice

Clam Chowder

Meatball Subs

Chopped Salad

Curry Puffs

Panang Curry

Sweet Potato Fries

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Portland to explore

Southeast Portland

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Northeast Portland

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Pearl District

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Southwest Portland

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Industrial District

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

North Portland

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Alphabet District

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Portland to explore

Vancouver

Avg 4.5 (54 restaurants)

Beaverton

Avg 4.6 (45 restaurants)

Lake Oswego

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Hillsboro

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Happy Valley

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Gresham

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

West Linn

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Oregon City

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Sherwood

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Salem

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Hood River

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Astoria

No reviews yet

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

The Dalles

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (294 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (986 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (225 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (582 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (138 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (628 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston