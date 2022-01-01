Mushroom burgers in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve mushroom burgers
More about Mike's Drive In - Milwaukie
Mike's Drive In - Milwaukie
3045 Se Harrison St, Milwaukie
|Mushroom and Swiss Burger
|$8.40
Fresh sliced grilled mushrooms with natural swiss cheese melted on top.
More about Mike's Drive In - Tigard
Mike's Drive In - Tigard
11634 SW Pacific Highway, Tigard
|Mushroom and Swiss Burger
|$8.20
Fresh sliced grilled mushrooms with natural swiss cheese melted on top.
More about Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill
SEAFOOD
Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill
6660 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland
|Mushroom Swiss Burger
|$14.70
1/3 lb natural beef w/ grilled onions, mushrooms & Swiss on a brioche bun. Built w/ pickles, tomato, lettuce & burger sauce. Served w/ house made chips