Mushroom burgers in Portland

Portland restaurants
Portland restaurants that serve mushroom burgers

Item pic

 

Mike's Drive In - Milwaukie

3045 Se Harrison St, Milwaukie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mushroom and Swiss Burger$8.40
Fresh sliced grilled mushrooms with natural swiss cheese melted on top.
More about Mike's Drive In - Milwaukie
Item pic

 

Mike's Drive In - Tigard

11634 SW Pacific Highway, Tigard

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mushroom and Swiss Burger$8.20
Fresh sliced grilled mushrooms with natural swiss cheese melted on top.
More about Mike's Drive In - Tigard
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill

6660 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland

Avg 4.7 (2974 reviews)
Takeout
Mushroom Swiss Burger$14.70
1/3 lb natural beef w/ grilled onions, mushrooms & Swiss on a brioche bun. Built w/ pickles, tomato, lettuce & burger sauce. Served w/ house made chips
More about Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill
The Observatory image

 

The Observatory

8115 Se Stark St, Portland

Avg 4.5 (224 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Quinoa-Mushroom Veggie Burger$12.50
vegan upon request, served with fries
More about The Observatory

