Octopus in Portland

Portland restaurants
Portland restaurants that serve octopus

PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Brooklyn Trattoria - Portland, OR

4708 NW Bethany Blvd, Portland

Avg 4.5 (712 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Octopus$25.00
Spanish marinated whole Octopus tentacle over a bed of pickled arrangement drizzled with a Mediterranean vinagirette
More about Brooklyn Trattoria - Portland, OR
Takoyaki Octopus Dumplings image

 

Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya

11830 NW Cedar Falls Dr #128, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Takoyaki Octopus Dumplings$7.00
たこ焼き（６つ） Octopus dumplings with aonori, okonomi sauce, mayo and bonito flakes
More about Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya
Takoyaki Octopus Dumplings image

SOUPS • SUSHI • RAMEN

Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya

827 SW 2nd Ave, Portland

Avg 4.6 (166 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Takoyaki Octopus Dumplings$7.00
たこ焼き（６つ） Octopus dumplings with aonori, okonomi sauce, mayo and bonito flakes
More about Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya

