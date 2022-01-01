Octopus in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve octopus
More about Brooklyn Trattoria - Portland, OR
PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Brooklyn Trattoria - Portland, OR
4708 NW Bethany Blvd, Portland
|Grilled Octopus
|$25.00
Spanish marinated whole Octopus tentacle over a bed of pickled arrangement drizzled with a Mediterranean vinagirette
More about Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya
Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya
11830 NW Cedar Falls Dr #128, Portland
|Takoyaki Octopus Dumplings
|$7.00
たこ焼き（６つ） Octopus dumplings with aonori, okonomi sauce, mayo and bonito flakes